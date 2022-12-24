Killer dubbed ‘The Serpent’ arrives in France from Nepal

PARIS (AP) — Convicted murderer Charles Sobhraj, suspected of killing at least 20 tourists in Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence at a Nepal prison.

It was the latest twist in a dramatic life trajectory depicted in a series co-produced by the BBC and Netflix called “The Serpent”, which aired last year. He has admitted to killing Western tourists in Asia in the past.

“I’m fine, I’m happy” to be in France, he told The Associated Press in a short phone call after arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. “We’re going to lunch.”

Sobhraj, a 78-year-old French man, was imprisoned in Nepal in 1975 for the deaths of American and Canadian backpackers, but was released Friday on health grounds.

His French lawyer, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, told The AP that Sobhraj will contest his conviction in Nepal, describing him as an “optimist” and resilient after nearly 20 years behind bars.

French filmmaker Jean-Charles Deniau, who escorted Sobhraj out of Paris airport and is releasing a film and book about his life, said: “He is fine. He has medicine. He will live in Paris, and a little bit everywhere.”

The French government has not responded to requests for comment on whether it could take legal action in France. Sobhraj was born in Vietnam during French rule and claims French citizenship.

He is said to have killed at least 20 people between 1972 and 1982 in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong.

But despite multiple lawsuits opened against him, judicial authorities across the region struggled to convict him of the murders — or keep him behind bars.

He was arrested in New Delhi in 1976 and charged with murdering two tourists and stealing their jewellery. He was convicted of robbery, but acquitted of murder. In Thailand, he faced 14 murder charges. He avoided extradition by remaining in the courts in India until the Thai case ended in 1996. In Thailand he risked the death penalty.

In 1986, he escaped from New Delhi’s maximum security Tihar Prison after luring guards into sharing a birthday cake filled with drugs, but was later recaptured.

In 1997, he was deported from India to France, where he lived free, but was investigated for allegedly attempting to poison a group of French tourists in India.

He resurfaced in a casino in the Nepalese city of Kathmandu in 2003, questioned about the unsolved murders of an American and a Canadian backpacker whose charred bodies were found on the outskirts of the city. He was convicted the following year and given a life sentence.

Sobhraj insisted he was innocent in that case, though he had spoken of killing other tourists in the past. When he was released from Indian jail, he said he regretted certain aspects of his past.

Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years. Announcing his release this week, Nepal’s Supreme Court said he has heart conditions, had already served more than 75% of his sentence and had behaved well in prison, making him eligible for release.

He was released on Friday and ordered to leave Nepal within 15 days. A friend helped finance a ticket to France and the French embassy prepared travel documents so he could leave, lawyer Gopal Siwakoti Chitan said.

His French lawyer welcomed his release. “I am very happy but very shocked that it has taken 19 years to obtain his normal freedom,” Coutant-Peyre said at the airport. She said his conviction for murder in Nepal was a “fabricated case” and that the French government was not doing enough to help or defend him.

She said that Sobhraj watched the series “The Serpent” and said it was “primarily rubbish and 70 percent of it is totally untrue”.

In particular, the series follows how Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg launched an international investigation into the alleged murders of Sobhraj.

His nickname “snake” stems from his reputation as a disguise and escape artist. He was also known as “the bikini killer” because he often targeted young women.

Binaj Gurubacharya in Kathmandu, Nepal contributed.