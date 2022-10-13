Killer clown movie Terrifier 2 causing viewers to vomit in theatres

A new horror film causes viewers to pass out at the cinema because of the extreme violence.

Terrifier 2, the sequel to the controversial 2016 Terrifier, follows a deranged killer clown as he butchers and maims unsuspecting victims on Halloween.

The film premiered in theaters across the United States last week, and viewers have reportedly passed out and even vomited during screenings for its “brutal depictions of horror.”

As a result, Terrifier 2’s production company has issued a stark warning on social media to ensure viewers are fully prepared before seeing it.

“This film contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror,” the statement reads.

‘Viewers who are afraid, feel light-headed or have a weak stomach are advised to exercise extreme caution.

“There have been countless cases of fainting and vomiting in theatres. For those who choose to continue, you’ve been warned.’

Despite the sickening violence, the indie slasher becomes a blockbuster.

It has already brought in $1.2 million in its first week of release, which is impressive considering the film’s meager $250,000 budget.

It was enough to break the top ten at the weekend box office, and the limited theatrical run has now been extended after sold-out screenings.

Horror fans have taken to social media to gushing about Terrifier 2’s gore, with one writing: “One of the goryest movies I’ve ever seen. You weren’t playing!’

“One guy actually threw up during my screening, after the movie I noticed he didn’t make it to the bathroom… all over the floor,” wrote another.

‘I loved it! So many people walked out, I don’t think they knew what they were getting into,” added one.

The first Terrifier follows a maniacal mime artist named Art the Clown who terrorizes three women on Halloween.

The maniacal clown targets a teenage girl (pictured) and her brother in the sequel

The film went viral after its release due to a particularly gruesome death scene, where someone was brutally sawed in half.

In the sequel, he returns after being resurrected by a sinister supernatural entity to deal more damage, this time targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.

Both films are currently not streamable in Australia.

It’s unclear if they’ve been banned, or if the film’s low budget has caused international distribution problems.