Killer who bludgeoned woman to death with a hammer in random attack could be freed from jail

A notorious killer who beat a woman to death with a hammer at a gas station could soon be released from prison.

Craig Belcher, now 47, was sentenced to life in prison for the gruesome murder of Kirsty Carver at an East Yorkshire gas station in March 1998.

The search for the 22-year-old civilian police officer – who just seemed to disappear into thin air – lasted more than a month.

Kirsty’s Toyota Celica was discovered, unlocked, with the keys in the ignition on a quiet farm road near Willerby.

More than 3,500 people participated in one of the largest police investigations ever, and her parents Vanessa and Arthur made emotional appeals.

The hunt ended in tragedy when her body was finally found in the undergrowth on an equally quiet road near Spurn Point.

Gas station attendant Belcher, then 24, would later go on trial and be convicted of the murder.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum rate of 18 years meaning he is now eligible for parole.

The Parole Board has confirmed that a request has been received that, if successful, will release the brutal killer.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: “An oral hearing has been recorded for Craig Belcher’s conditional review and will take place in February 2023.

Kirsty, who worked at Queens Gardens, Hull Police Station, disappeared on March 5, 1998, after leaving a friend’s house in Wold Road at 1:40 am.

“Probation decisions are solely focused on the risk an inmate could pose to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a vast array of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behavioral change, as well as the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the run-up to a hearing.

“Evidence from witnesses, including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the perpetrator in prison, and personal statements from victims will then be given at the hearing.

‘The prisoner and witnesses are then extensively interrogated during the hearing, which often lasts a whole day or longer.

Parole reviews are conducted thoroughly and with the utmost care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.’

If successful, Belcher could be released as early as March next year.

She went to the gas station in Willerby and there Belcher killed her. Blood was later found in a back room.

Kirsty’s parents Vanessa and Arthur made some emotional requests for information, and Vanessa wrote a heartfelt open letter to a newspaper calling for her daughter’s safe return, unsuccessfully.

Police dogs and handlers discovered Kirsty’s half-buried body during a search with the military at remote Spurn Point, just over a month after her abandoned car was found.

At his trial in March 1999, a Sheffield Crown Court jury took five hours to find Belcher guilty of murder.

There were screams of delight from Kirsty’s family in the public gallery as the jury pronounced the verdict.

Belcher looked at the victim’s family and shook his head as he muttered to himself.

Judge Hooper told Belcher during his sentencing, “You are an intelligent and cunning man. You are both a convincing liar and a very dangerous one.”

The court heard Belcher smash into Miss Carver’s skull with a hammer in a garage where he worked, before driving around with her body in his trunk and burying her, tied up and naked, in a deserted spot 30 miles away.

Belcher, who is serving a life sentence at Frankland Prison in Durham, has never offered an explanation for the murder.

During the trial, the prosecution suggested that Kirsty had turned down the advances of Belcher, who had been turned down by a prostitute he was obsessed with.

The judge said Belcher had gone out of his way to cover up his crime, adding to Kirsty’s family’s fears.

When interviewed, Belcher of Boothferry Road, Hull, told police an “extraordinary tale of a cock and a bull” about how a gang of men involved in drugs brought Kirsty and a dark-skinned man to the gas station and gave them attacked inside.

Belcher, who claimed to be a drug runner for one of the gangs, said he was told the attack was related to a drug war in which Kirsty was unknowingly entangled because she was friends with the dark-skinned man.

He insisted that when the gang drove off with Kirsty she was still alive, saying his only involvement was cleaning up blood from the garage and discarding evidence.

After the verdict, Chief Inspector Rick Monkman, who led the investigation, said: “Kirsty was a young woman who had everything to look forward to in life, but that life was brutally ended.

“But she made one mistake that cost her life. That mistake was going to a gas station—something you or I do without even thinking about it.’

In 2019, Belcher had turned down a previous parole because he was still considered a danger to the public.