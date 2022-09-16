Kiki Morris showcases her incredible body after filming The Challenge

She recently flew back to Australia after filming the upcoming reality show The Challenge in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

And Kiki Morris looks fitter than ever after giving her best in the series, which is known for its grueling physical tasks.

The Bachelor star, 33, showed off her extremely skinny physique as she posed in a skimpy leopard print bikini in a video shared on Instagram on Friday.

Kiki Morris (left in July; right on Friday) looks fitter than ever after giving her best on upcoming reality show The Challenge, which is known for its grueling physical tasks

She showed off her petite waist and toned legs in the barely there two-piece as she struck a series of poses in her living room.

The socialite tugged at her G-string panties suggestively and waved her long dark hair as she showed off her best angles for the camera.

Kiki is one of the few Bachelor franchise stars to be featured in The Challenge, which was recently filmed in Buenos Aires.

The Bachelor star, 33, showed off her extremely skinny physique as she posed in a skimpy leopard print bikini in a video shared on Instagram Friday.

Kiki donned her figure in a blue tracksuit in this photo, taken in July, before flying abroad to film The Challenge, a new Channel 10 show based on the American series of the same name.

The show, based on the long-running American series of the same name, is expected to air on Channel 10 later this year or next year.

She joins Brittany Hockley, Ciarran Stott, Brooke Blurton, Konrad Bień-Stephen and Megan Marx, all of whom appeared on The Bachelor of The Bachelorette.

Other cast members include Cyrell Paule and Ryan Gallagher of Married At First Sight, singer Jack Vidgen and Love Island winner Grant Crapp.

Kiki is one of the few Bachelor franchise stars to appear in The Challenge, which was recently filmed in Buenos Aires (the cast is pictured)

The show was plunged into scandal before production was even completed when it was revealed that Konrad and Megan had come into contact during filming.

Their affair confirmed rumors that Konrad had divorced his girlfriend of nearly a year, Abbie Chatfield, with whom he had an open relationship.

Kiki rose to fame in Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016, and was later a contestant on the spin-off series Bachelor in Paradise.