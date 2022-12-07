Kiki and the Quads: Mum with quadruplets reveals how she gets workouts done with five kids

A mom of five has revealed how she fits in workouts after naturally carrying and giving birth to quadruplets in 2020.

Natalie Maree, 31, from Roebourne in Western Australia, said the most important thing to remember if you want to work out but have a big family is to ‘let go of expectations’.

For example, she used to think that she should get her ‘pre-baby body’ back as soon as possible after giving birth.

But in fact, it took Natalie nearly a year of hard work in the gym and careful eating to “heal” her body.

“Hate to break it to you but you have kids, nothing ever goes to plan,” Natalie continued writing Instagram next to a video of her workout.

“Your rest times can be a bit longer. But that’s okay.

“Work harder when it’s time. Your workout can last twice as long as without them. But that’s okay too. It’s a fact that you managed to do it.’

The second thing Natalie said she’s learned about working out with her large family is that making training “fun” helps a lot.

“Encourage your children to join you. Use them as weights if you need to hold them. It’s super cute when they start mimicking you, which they eventually will. Monkey see monkey do it,’ she explained.

Finally, the mom-of-five said she’s learned not to give up, even if it sometimes feels like you’re fighting an uphill battle.

“Show your kids that moving your body is good for your mental and physical health and as they get older, explain why,” Natalie said.

“Remember if you take a small percentage of your day to do something for yourself you will feel better and as a result I can assure you that you will become a happier person no matter what hat you wear (partner, mother or colleague).’

Previously, Natalie talked about her post-baby body and how she needs to remind herself that “the way my body looks is not a reflection of my personality.”

“It’s ridiculously hard not to compare yourself to others, not to be jealous of others, not to wish for something other than what you have,” Natalie previously said.

“I do or have done all these things.”

But, Natalie said, you have to remember that your body is “just the vehicle that carries your personality and you have to love your vehicle and not compare it to someone else’s.”

“You only get one body. Treat it well, love it deeply and thank it for getting through each day,” Natalie said.

In addition to eating healthy with five young children, Natalie has tried to incorporate as much exercise as possible into her weekly regimen.

Typical workouts for the mom of five include squats and presses with a board, planks, squats and burpees.

Natalie usually shares clips of her workout on her Instagram page.

She also shares photos of the healthy meals she prepares for herself, such as her salad bowls – with ingredients like spinach, tomatoes, quinoa, mango, pumpkin, carrot, pickle, bell pepper and avocado.

What is Anovulation? * Anovulation occurs when an egg is not released or ovulates from a woman’s ovaries. * Chronic anovulation is a common cause of infertility. According to the National Institutes of Health, these conditions are responsible for nearly 30 percent of female infertility. * Anovulation is usually, although not always, accompanied by irregular or absent periods. However, with anovulatory cycles, bleeding can occur, which a woman may mistake for a normal menstrual period, although this would rarely occur on a regular, monthly basis. Source: Fertility Women and babies

Natalie and her husband Kahn had been battling fertility issues for years before giving birth to their quadruplets in 2020.

Natalie was diagnosed with “unexplained infertility,” called “anovulation,” and required ovulation induction — or injecting hormones to stimulate regular ovulation — before finally becoming pregnant with their daughter Kiki in 2018.

“Twins run in my family and I was told there was a small chance of a multiple pregnancy with this treatment, but I could never have foreseen what would happen next,” Natalie said previously.

“When we went for our first pregnancy scan I saw two sacs appear on the screen and I started crying because I thought we were having twins. Kahn started crying too.’

Natalie and Kahn’s quadruplets, Maioha Kahn (2.3 kg), Frankee Gene (1.92 kg), Marley Rose (2.2 kg) and Maddison Grace (2.1 kg) were born within minutes on July 21 .

Natalie continues to share updates from her family of seven on Instagram. Click for more information here.