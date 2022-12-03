KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020: Dove Cameron shows off her bra underneath a black biker jacket

<!–

Dove Cameron nailed grunge chic when she attended KIIS FM’s 2022 Jingle Ball at the Kia Forum on Friday in Los Angeles, hosted by Capital One.

The singer, 26, let the temperatures rise as she showed off her bra under a black biker jacket with red panels, which she paired with matching trousers.

Before taking the stage at the iHeart Radio concert, she posed up a storm for backstage snaps where she was joined by radio host Jesse Lozano.

The musical stars were on full blast as they performed at the annual event.

The impressive lineup of stars included: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove, Jax and Nicky Youre.

It comes after Dove won Best New Artist of the Year on Sunday at the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, dominating Taylor Swift with multiple wins, including the Artist of the Year award.

Looking good: The singer, 26, let the temperatures soar as she flashed her bra under a red paneled black biker jacket, which she paired with matching trousers

Hot stuff: She always looks fantastic and certainly didn’t disappoint at this event

The singer beat out fellow nominees GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin and Steve Lacy for the honor.

The Disney Channel alum thanked “the queer community at large” for accepting the award just two years after coming out as bisexual.

“This is so meaningful to me,” she said. “I want to start by saying that any award I ever win will always be first and foremost dedicated to the queer community at large.”

Stunning: Before taking the stage at the iHeart Radio concert, she posed a storm for behind-the-scenes snaps, where she was joined by radio host Jesse Lozano

She said, “I’ve never felt so safe, loved and supported, and I hope I can give you a little bit of the same feeling in my music.”

She continued, “After what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is.

“And I want to draw your attention to organizations like GLAAD and The Trevor Project for what you can do right now…thanks for clearing the space—I’ll keep it clear for you, too.”