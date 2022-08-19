KIIS FM’s Jackie O reveals the 90s megastar who called her a ‘lying b**ch’ and a ‘wh**e’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has revealed that she once had a very heated confrontation with famed former Bond girl and ’90s TV megastar Jane Seymour.

Recalling the bizarre encounter on her Friday morning radio show, Jackie explained that she was once locked up in the Hollywood star’s mansion in Los Angeles.

She said the glamorous actress became furious after she managed to get into the house by falsely claiming she had arranged an interview with the actress.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has revealed she once had a very heated confrontation with famed former ’90s Bond girl and TV megastar Jane Seymour

“She wouldn’t let me go!” Jackie recalled. ‘She held me captive and wouldn’t let me go’ [because] she thought I was a liar.’

The beauty of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Lady got angry when Jackie’s ruse came to light.

The incident happened when Jackie had traveled to Los Angeles with Kyle Sandilands, co-host of her breakfast show.

They had located Seymour’s home with a “star map” used by tourists to locate the homes of famous celebrities.

She said the glamorous actress became furious after she managed to get into the house by falsely claiming she had arranged an interview with the actress.

Kyle, 51, had watched from a parked car outside the home as Jackie entered Seymour’s home.

The radio superstar then recalled how, some time after, he watched in astonishment as Jackie fled Seymour’s house, jumped in the car and said, “Drive, drive, drive, drive!”

“She called Jackie a lying bitch. [and said] “Get out of my house, I’ll call the police”.’

The incident happened when Jackie had traveled to Los Angeles with Kyle Sandilands, co-host of her breakfast show. They had located Seymour’s house with a ‘star map’ used by tourists to locate the homes of famous celebrities

“I’ve been waiting all day to be arrested,” Kyle teased.

Jackie then complained, “You were in the car, you big dick!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jackie said she had talked her way into the home of Hello hitmaker Lionel Ritchie. She used the same lie about a scheduled interview to gain access to Ritchie’s massive 28-room mansion.

She described Lionel as ‘beautiful’ and went on to say, ‘He finally said, ‘We have nothing planned, whoever you’ve talked to, you need to book it again’.

Revealing that she only made it to the courtyard, Jackie described the All Night Long singer’s 1920s sprawling luxuries as “super luxury.”