KIIS FM: Kyle Sandilands slams newspaper for urging advertiser boycott

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kyle Sandilands has blasted a Sydney newspaper for ‘fabricating’ a story about advertisers threatening to pull out of his radio show.

The Daily Telegraph has been pushing an anti-Kyle agenda in recent days, claiming there was widespread outrage at his use of the word ‘spaz’ last week.

In reality, most listeners are of The Kyle and Jackie O Show was not offended by the term – which the publication called an ‘ableist’ slur – and only a handful of disability activists on Twitter have complained about it.

Kyle Sandilands has blasted a Sydney newspaper for ‘fabricating’ a story about advertisers threatening to pull out of his radio show

After the newspaper on Friday elevated its attack by run a story about brands ‘reviewing their contracts’ with KIIS FM, Sandilands broadcast live on air.

He said he was genuinely sorry if any regular listeners were offended by his words, but made it clear the story was a beat-up intended to ‘destroy’ him, adding that the station’s advertisers only spoke out under pressure from The Daily Telegraph.

‘I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I like to make people feel fun, relaxed, happy and safe,” he said, before firmly adding: “I’m never going to change.

‘I still don’t change [for] the waking world.’

The Daily Telegraph has been pushing an anti-Kyle agenda in recent days, claiming there was widespread outrage at his use of the word ‘spaz’ last week. In reality, most listeners of The Kyle and Jackie O Show were not offended by the term. (Sandilands is seen in April 2018)

The Daily Telegraph had sought comment from blue-chip advertisers Bunnings and Vodafone, who distanced themselves from Sandilands’ remarks, which were made during an on-air rant about KIIS FM’s advertising team last Thursday.

The majority of Kyle and Jackie O’s major advertisers, including McDonald’s, Coles, Telstra, Uber, Jetstar and Chemist Warehouse, have ignored the story.

Sandilands said the journalist who wrote the article had contacted ‘all customers and [told] them, “You should leave because Kyle is a horrible person,” and she’s manufactured all of this. And they do that in the newspaper’.

‘It is fine. The stuff I have on some of the reporters will be amazing,” he added, before the studio censor bled out a few seconds of the live broadcast.

The radio host later joked that he is looking forward to the day he is finally canceled so he can just ‘stay at home and count money’.

After the release stepped up his attack on Friday by running a story about brands ‘reviewing their contracts’ with KIIS FM, Sandilands said he was genuinely sorry if any regular listeners were offended by his words, but made it clear that the story was a beat-up intended to ‘destroy’ him

The Daily Telegraph had sought comment from blue-chip advertisers Bunnings and Vodafone, who distanced themselves from Sandilands’ remarks, which were made during an on-air rant about KIIS FM’s advertising team last Thursday. (Pictured: KIIS FM co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson)

Sandilands’ rebuttal to The Daily Telegraph came during his ‘apology day’ on Friday, during which he also apologized to fellow Australian Idol judge Harry Connick Jr. for misquoting him on air about gender pronouns.

He had said on Wednesday that Connick Jr. had insisted during the auditions: “Hey, we need to know their pronouns!” when in fact it was a manufacturer who suggested this.

He admitted his mistake after the American actor-singer and his manager complained that he was being misrepresented as too ‘woke’.