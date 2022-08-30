KIIS FM host Polly Harding and fiancé Beej Campbell welcome a baby boy

<!–











Former KIIS FM radio host Polly ‘PJ’ Harding announced the birth of her first child on Friday.

The 32-year-old and her fiancé Beej Campbell welcomed son Charlie Leo into the world on Wednesday morning.

She wrote on Instagram that Charlie “arrived August 24 at 10:31 am and we couldn’t be beaten anymore.”

The New Zealand-born radio host shared a gallery of precious snaps of baby Charlie sleeping peacefully in his nursery and crib.

Many of her high profile followers were quick to convey their good wishes to the new parents.

Fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith cooed over Charlie, writing ‘omgsh, SO SO FUN! Congratulations PJ’ as AFL WAG Bec Judd wrote ‘so wonderful. Congratulations!’

PJ, who previously hosted the KIIS FM breakfast show Jase and PJ, announced her engagement to Beej in December 2020.

“22.12.20 – a day he may not remember, but a day I will never forget,” she cheekily captioned the announcement photo at the time.

The couple had been in a relationship for about two years and traveled long distances between Australia and New Zealand.

The couple looked ecstatic as they brought baby Charlie home from the hospital

PJ previously revealed on her blog how they made their long distance relationship work.

“I asked my friend before writing this what his advice would be and he said, ‘You must like them,'” she said.

“Although I chuckled at the seemingly basic statement, he actually has a good point. If you’re going to commit to long distances, ask yourself “is it worth it?”‘