KIIS FM host Kate Langbroek reveals she was bullied at high school: ‘They were like hyenas circling’

Kate Langbroek has described a horrific ordeal from her high school days.

The 57-year-old KIIS FM presenter left her co-payer Monte Diamond at 3:00 p.m. when she recalled being ruthlessly bullied in her ninth year.

In the clip, Kate explained that she was being harassed by a group of nasty schoolgirls known as the “D-block girls.”

She said the group of girls were “hot” and would bleach their hair to portray a “surfy-cool” style.

“It was like hyenas circling in a pack looking for something to tear limbs from limbs,” she explained.

Kate explained that she was a Jehovah’s Witness with a ‘brunette cupped’ haircut and described herself as a ‘daggy and bookish’ teenager.

“I was always and I was always nervous and stuff. But I kept my head down literally and figuratively,” she said.

“One morning one of them caught me sitting under the E block and they ventured out of their territory.

“She came over, you know, they do the terrifying thing where they pretend to be nice to you… [She says] “Can you smile without showing your teeth?”

Kate smiled at Monte, before adding that the girl asked her to do it with her mouth open.

She tried to smile, mouth open without showing her teeth, and said the girls called her a “c**ksucker.”

“They started yelling all that at me. Oh my god it was so horrible… I didn’t even know what that was. To be honest. I was a Jehovah’s Witness,” she said.

“And then – because I had the mark on me – they started doing something terrible where they came up to me and said, ‘You called my sister an effin s**t.'”

The radio and TV personality said the bullying didn’t stop until a teacher intervened.

‘A morning. They caught me in the toilets. And luckily there was no 8th grade girl they kept on her ‘lookout’ outside the toilet block,” she continued.

“This 8th grade girl told a teacher who came by, so the teacher came in, and then I had to be a fool and I had to go tell my teacher. I said, “Terrible things are happening.”‘

Her co-host Monte sounded shocked by the horrific experience, telling Kate that hearing the story made her “so sad.”

Fortunately, Kate’s teacher resolved the situation, but the high school principal tried to get the couple to “make peace” with each other.

The comedian said she eventually befriended some older guys, which she says “changed everything.”

After high school, Kate went on to become half of Australia’s most successful radio duos, Nova 100’s Hughesy and Kate, alongside comedian Dave Hughes for many years.

Kate and her 17-year-old husband, Peter, moved to Italy with their four children, Lewis, Sunday, Artie and Jan, in January 2019 and she moved back to Melbourne early last year.