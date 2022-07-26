KIIS FM doctor says men can get ‘blue balls’ from prolonged arousal

A high-profile Australian GP has revealed that the ‘blue balls’ phenomenon is real and not just an excuse men come up with when they want sex.

“Blue balls,” also referred to as “lover’s nuts,” refers to physical discomfort in the testicles caused by prolonged sexual arousal without ejaculation.

Despite the scientific research into the condition, some women argue that it doesn’t exist and that men only claim to have “blue balls” when they want to orgasm.

The high-profile Australian GP Dr. Sam Hay (pictured) has revealed that the ‘blue balls’ phenomenon is real and not just an excuse that men come up with when they want sex

The Kyle and Jackie O ShowThe resident medical expert Dr. Sam Hay, aka Dr KIIS, said on Wednesday that the phenomenon does indeed exist – and there is evidence to prove it.

But he clarified that the problem is temporary and will resolve itself without a man having to ejaculate, so men can’t cry “blue balls” just because they want sex.

“I discovered something this week. Blue Balls: It’s not just a city myth. It’s actually a real thing,” said Dr Hay, who is also SAS Australia’s chief medical adviser.

“I always thought blue balls were a city myth that keeps you excited… [too] long your balls will turn blue and fall off and the only way to light it is to have, you know, have some fun and you have to get your partner to help you with it.

“I thought it was a complete excuse for guys to get out. But it’s really true.’

He explains: ‘When you get excited for a long time, you get a lot of blood to the testicles and it increases the pressure.

‘And if you don’t’ [ejaculate] then that pressure becomes painful… I’ve found there’s research to prove it exists.’

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson (pictured) commented that ‘blue balls’ are well known among men, and she was surprised that Dr. Hay had just learned it was a real phenomenon

dr. Hay emphasized that testicles don’t actually turn ‘blue’, but that the color of blood can give them ‘a kind of blue tint’.

He added that the pain and color “will disappear shortly after,” and that if a man feels significant, long-lasting pain in the testicles, it’s “another problem.”

A heated argument about the existence of “blue balls” arose after one of the grooms on Married At First Sight claimed he suffered from them last year.

Johnny Balbuziente joked at an engagement ceremony that he had the problem because he hadn’t yet slept with his “wife” Kerry Knight.

While only speaking in jest, his comments angered feminist author and MAFS superfan Clementine Ford, who said, “There’s no such thing as blue balls.”

“That’s something people say who are not emotionally reconstructed and who are bad in bed,” she added.

Balbuziente and Knight are still a couple after participating in Nine’s social experiment. They recently got engaged and bought a house together.