Kiese laymon talks about book bans, white supremacy, and the US South

The best-selling author of Heavy: An American Memoir talks to Marc Lamont Hill about the factors that shape black identity.

“We have always taken direct action, and that direct action was based on doing what the state didn’t want us to do, which was to look back with accuracy, with sharpness, and then take a direct action based on what we actually see,” said Kiese Laymon on Black communities in the Deep South of the United States.

“It’s hard to do that. It’s hard to do that now with the nation, politicians, social media and everything, convincing us that what we saw and know, we don’t see or know,” says the best-selling author of politicians’ and groups’ recent efforts to ban book titles, most of which deal with the experiences of racial minorities and LGBTQ people.

on Firstauthor, professor of English and creative writing at Rice University, and MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, Kiese Laymon, joins Marc Lamont Hill to discuss black identity and systemic racism in the American South.

