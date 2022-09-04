Kieran Hayler and Dan Osbourne enjoy a football kick about for Sellebrity Soccer in Hampshire

They became famous in reality shows.

And on Sunday, Kieran Hayler and Dan Osbourne led the stars as they enjoyed a kick with a Sellebrity Soccer football at Eastleigh Football Club in Hampshire.

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran, 35, and former TOWIE star Dan, 31, were teammates for the day, both wearing red soccer jerseys and black shorts.

Survival Of The Fittest star Warren Phillips showed off his sleeve tattoos during the warm-up, wearing a black tank top.

EastEnders actor Danny-Boy Hatchard, 31, brought his model girlfriend Kerry Scouler to watch him play football.

Dressed in blue, the soap star was sure to find his stylish other half in the crowd as she watched as she was dressed in a camel jacket and light washed jeans.

YouTuber Jeremy Lynch was also dressed in blue for the football game, showing off his skills on the field.

Loving life: Dan Osbourne, 31, joked with Warren Phillips during warm-up

Team: TOWIE star Dan and Warren were teammates for the day, both wearing black shorts

The Sellebrity Soccer game came after Kieran Hayler hit back at his ex-wife Katie Price, 44, after claiming she has “limited access” to their two children.

Former glamor model Katie, 44, shares her youngest children Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with ex-husband Kieran, whom she said goodbye to in 2018.

In her upcoming Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma And Me, she said she was concerned about her children’s “mental health” and claimed she no longer played a prominent role in their lives.

But Kieran hit back at Katie’s claims about their children, claiming that her “version of events” did not “accurately represent” the reality of their co-parenting.

Skills: Katie Price’s ex-husband showed his ball skills on the football field

Jokers: Dan and Warren jokingly tried to turn each other on during the warm-up

In recent months, Katie and Kieran’s relationship has come under more strain after the model violated a restraining order against Kieran’s fiancé Michelle Penticost.

Kieran’s spokesperson told MailOnline: “This is absolutely not true, Kieran’s focus remains on the best interests of the children and on maintaining the best interests and safety of the children at all times – Miss Price’s version of events is never accurately portrayed. ‘

Kieran Hayler’s representative criticized the producers of Katie’s upcoming documentary, claiming they had not contacted him for his side of the story.

They added: ‘It is unfortunate that the producers of the program did not find it appropriate to balance the claims by interviewing the father, who has kept the children first-hand in a loving, caring and stable environment. ‘

At the time, MailOnline reached out to Channel 4 and the representatives of Kieran and Katie for comment.

Here it is: Then he rocked fully loaded, carrying his boots in bags

Show off: The reality star balanced a soccer ball on his back

Katie and Kieran, 35, had been together for seven years and married in the Bahamas in 2013, but their romance was marred by Kieran’s two affairs with two of Katie’s close friends.

The couple split in 2018, but their divorce was not finalized until 2021, during which time Kieran met his now fiancée Michelle Penticost, 40.

Katie and Kieran’s relationship has come under more strain in recent months after the model violated a restraining order against Michelle.

She was given 170 hours of community service after claiming she “misunderstood” a restraining order, barring her from contacting Michelle, whom she had called a “gutter bastard” in an insulting text.

Where is she: Danny-Boy Hatchard, 31, was on the blue team eager to find his other half watching from the stands

Supported: The EastEnders actor brought his model girlfriend Kerry Scouler to watch him play football

WAG style: Kerry watched as he was dressed in a camel jacket and light wash jeans

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant faced the prospect of a stint behind bars after admitting she later violated a restraining order.

She was convicted earlier this year just weeks after knocking over her BMW X5 after spending the night drinking and cocaine – her ninth driving violation.

Katie was banned from contacting Michelle, directly or indirectly, for five years in June 2019 after she threw a vile “tirade of abuse” at her during an argument in a school playground.

The message read: ‘Tell your fucking w***e piece of shit girlfriend not to start talking about me.

“She has a restraining order, so she shouldn’t try to piss me off because she’s in violation and I’m sure she doesn’t want people to know that she had an affair with you behind my back. That poured s**g.’