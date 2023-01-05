Kieran Foran shows off VERY striking tattoo with cryptic message as Gold Coast Titans hit the beach

Foran’s ink depicts a lion and two cubs, could be a reference to his two children

Key Titans recruit Kieran Foran was impossible to miss as he showed off his striking tattoo on a Gold Coast beach on Thursday.

The Kiwi international, 32, joined his teammates in the surf at North Burleigh as part of a recovery session, and Foran was all smiles alongside young guns Tanah Boyd and Jayden Campbell.

Foran’s hip ink on his chest and torso – featuring a lion and two cubs – could be a reference to his children, Emmerson and Jordan.

The accompanying text reads: ‘You hope I fall down. I pray you stand up. We are not the same.’

Foran has signed a two-year deal at the Glitter Strip and is tipped to mentor AJ Brimson, Toby Sexton and Boyd as the club attempts to return to the NRL top eight.

Last season, head coach Justin Holbrook was under a lot of pressure, with his team winning just six games to finish 13th.

A slow start to the 2023 campaign could see Holbrook out the door.

The man affectionately referred to as ‘Foz’ has been keen to take on a leadership role at what will be his fifth NRL club – and he’s confident the Titans can defy the critics to become a finals contender.

“That’s why I feel like I was brought here. At the end of the day I’ve been playing NRL for 14 seasons now and I have quite a bit of experience,” Foran told titans.com.au.

The Kiwi international – at his fifth NRL club – enjoys the leadership role handed to him by coach Justin Holbrook

Foran made his NRL debut with the Sea Eagles in 2009 and quickly became a fan favorite

Foran met Karina May on NSW’s central coast and married the mother of six (pictured) in scenic Avoca in 2018

“I think you get to a point in your career where you understand what it’s all about.

“In saying that, I am constantly learning and trying to improve myself and get better every season.

“If I can pass those lessons on to these young lads who are just starting their NRL careers, along with some lads who are in their fourth or fifth season, hopefully we can combine that to really nail our roles and have a successful one.” year.’

The Titans will begin their 2023 NRL season on the road against the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on March 5.