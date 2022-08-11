Kieran Culkin explains his skill that annoys Succession co-star Brian Cox

Kieran Culkin revealed a special ability he has that annoys his Succession co-star, Brian Cox, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 39-year-old actor – who started acting when he was just six years old – revealed that he learned his lines incredibly quickly at a very young age.

This skill apparently stands in stark contrast to Cox, 76, as Culkin explained on Wednesday night’s episode of the late-night talk show.

The actor also explained how he accidentally taught his daughter Kinsey, two, a curse word.

Culkin revealed that he was only six years old when he landed his first role in a commercial, adding that he’s glad he started acting at such a young age.

“I’m really glad I did it as a kid. When it comes to the acting part, there’s almost nothing I’ve taken from childhood to what I’m doing now. I’m learning lines incredibly fast now because I’ve only been doing it since I was six,” Culkin explained.

“So that’s… it’s almost like a fun party trick. One day Brian Cox shot off. He’s been acting for a long time and he has a process and it takes him a lot of time to learn lines,” Culkin explained.

“And I showed up and said, ‘We’re doing this scene? I don’t know.’ I was doing a quick rehearsal, and I had to get dressed, get ready. And Brian wanted to lead the lines and I said f**k, I still haven’t looked at it,” Culkin continued.

“We were half way through and called to set up and I dropped it and he said, ‘You know?’ And I said, “I don’t know, we’ll see.” And it just came out. I did it. He said, “When did you just learn that?” And I said, “Yeah, just now.” And he said, “Damn it!” He was so angry. “I was up all night learning it!” Culkin said.

His Succession character, Roman Roy, like many other characters in the HBO series, is rather rough-mouthed, which can be a problem when it comes to his children, two-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux and son Wilder Wolf, who becomes one. years old later this month.

‘My daughter is just now at an age where she repeats everything. I do not know how. I’ve never had a filter. I had a tutor and she said not to. From the age of 9 I feel like I’ve been conditioned to… I just let it go, and my daughter will sometimes repeat things,” he said.

“Recently… actually my wife doesn’t know this yet, so this is a fun way for her to find out. She had a bad night’s sleep. I said, “You sleep in, I’ll take the kids and give them breakfast. I’ve got my boy in the high chair. And while I’m making it, I’m thinking about something I did at work, they had could do better and I went “f**k.” And my daughter says, “Daddy, what’s f**k?”’ he said.

“I felt like my options were… I had two or three options, do what I’m just ignoring, and give her damn peach. That’s what I did. And there was my instinct, that was to laugh at me, but that encouraged it,” he added.

“And there was the good parenting, which was to get down on your knees and explain to her that that’s a bad word Dad said and you shouldn’t do it. I know that if I did, my daughter would always have one in the room that said, “I could go into rehab at any time and ruin your day,” he said.

When Colbert asked if Alexander Skarsgard, who played tech CEO Lukas Matsson in Season 3 of Succession, is returning, Culkin wasn’t sure if she should say so.

He wouldn’t even reveal shooting locations for Season 4 of Succession.