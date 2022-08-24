Kiely Rodni’s remains were in SUV found submerged in reservoir near campground, autopsy confirms

An autopsy on Tuesday confirmed the body found in an SUV submerged in a California reservoir belongs to 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing from a party two weeks ago.

Authorities say the investigation into the Truckee teen’s death is still ongoing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and would not release further details about the circumstances of her death.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Coroner officially confirmed the identities of the remains two days after Adventures with Purpose volunteer divers announced Sunday that they had found Rodni in the SUV, which they said came to a stop upside down under about 14 feet of water in Prosser. Reservoir.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in contact with Kiely’s family and extend our deepest condolences to them at this extremely difficult time,” sheriffs announced in social media posts Tuesday.

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 at a large party with hundreds of teens at the Prosser Family Campground, which sits next to the reservoir.

Her cell phone last pinged around 12:30 that same night near the reservoir after texting her mom to say she was going back to Truckee.

Divers confirmed they had found Rodni’s car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, in Prosser Lake. They identified the car by its license plate – 8YUR127

This map shows the area (in green) that officers searched when searching for Kiely Rodni’s SUV. The yellow indicates the coastline. The area is about 600m from the campground where she attended a party. Rodni’s car was found on Sunday, to the right of the original search area

Rodni’s family released a statement Monday following news from the diving team that her body was believed to have been found.

“As we accept this sadness cast under the shadow of death, the rising sun shines light on us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift we have all received. by knowing her,” wrote the Rodni-Nieman family. in the statement.

“Kiely will definitely stay with us, even if we don’t get her back.”

Authorities confirmed Monday that the car had been found 55 feet off the coast, submerged in 14 feet of water in the same area police had previously searched.

Authorities, including the FBI, say they scanned nearly 2,000 tips during the two-week hunt for Rodni, and spent nearly 20,000 hours looking for her.

Adventures with Purpose members Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn briefly described the search in a live stream on Facebook Monday morning. Rinn said they were limited in the scope of details they could release.

Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn announced they had confirmed the silver vehicle they discovered belonged to the missing teen

The silver Honda can be seen circled, marked by a red float. It was discovered on Sunday by a team of volunteer divers, using sonar technology

Rodni’s silver Honda SUV is being hoisted out of the lake on Sunday night

As the Honda approached, rescuers waded into the water to cover the vehicle with a tarp

Timeline of Rodni’s disappearance AUGUST 5 18:08: Rodni is caught on CCTV footage at a local business in Truckee. 10 p.m.: Rodni and her friend Mags arrive at the party at Prosser Family Campground. Before Rodni arrived, her boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, texted her complaining about his day, adding, “OK. Be safe. Don’t do stupid things.’ 10.30 pm: Rodni answers Westfall, saying, ‘Oh, I’m sorry you’re going through that.’ 11:30 pm: Rodni texts her mom to say she plans to leave the party in 45 minutes. 6 AUGUST: 12:03 pm: Rodni shares her location – the campsite – with her mother. 12:25 pm: Rodni’s friend Sami sees her, gives her a hug and says: come home safe. 12:30 pm: SnapChat data shows a camping ping. Two campers see a large number of cars drive away. 12:36 pm: Rodni calls Sami asking if she needs another ride home. Sami says she can hear music and people in the background. 8 am: Rodni’s mother wakes up and realizes that her daughter has not returned home. 09:00 o’clock: Friends wait at a Starbucks for Rodni to show up for their camping trip.

The Oregon-based group says it has solved more than 20 missing persons cases using sonar and search-and-rescue techniques for its diving team.

Bishop said they put two sonar boats in the water at 10:40 a.m. and at 11:15 a.m. Rinn discovered an object with sonar technology. Bishop said he could confirm it was a vehicle. Rinn donned his gear and led the dive to examine the car.

“Once we confirmed that it was indeed Kiely’s vehicle, we immediately dispatched the family, the police and the father and grandfather (of the teenager) to the scene within minutes,” Bishop said.

The campground is located by the reservoir in the Sierra Nevada, about 265 miles northeast of San Francisco.

She was supposed to meet friends at a local Starbucks at 9 a.m. prior to a camping trip, but she didn’t show, prompting her mother to sound the alarm.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said at a news conference that police contacted AWP after they “realized an interest” and “read online.”

He said, “We linked Sergeant Mike Powers with them, there was a lot of communication as they traveled to the area.

“Detailed information has been shared, which has not yet been made public, and hopefully that has helped in locating the area to go to.”

When asked why officers investigating the disappearance did not find the car when they first searched, he said: ‘The lake was extensively searched by sonar, with a remote-controlled vehicle, with divers and swimmers.

“Part of what we need to do is go back and debrief. Underwater tracking is extremely difficult to do.

‘A lot of this equipment is high-end, very expensive and you really need to have a lot of practice and expertise.

‘AWP can sharpen them and we appreciate that they can come and help.’

Rodni (pictured) disappeared on August 6 from the Prosser Family Campground where she was attending a party

Initially, Rodni’s disappearance was treated as a possible kidnapping, something the Placer County sheriff denied during a news conference.

Officers said not ruling out kidnapping as a possible reason for her disappearance may have helped get more help from various agencies.

Captain Brown added: “I think there was a lot of miscommunication, I don’t think it’s ever been labeled kidnapping, but you can never take that off the table.

“You couldn’t take it off the table, we couldn’t find her. There was some struggle with some services, we wanted to get things and couldn’t.

“We couldn’t say it wasn’t, and it was cleared up very early on, but we wouldn’t have gotten all the resources we got if it wasn’t.”