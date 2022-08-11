Kiely Rodni, 16, was wearing hoodie with lyrics ‘you just want to disappear’ when she went missing

Missing teen Kiely Rodni wore a sweatshirt with creepy Lana Del Ray lyrics the night before she disappeared, police said.

Rodni, 16, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, Calif., at the party attended by more than 100 youth and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police have now revealed that the teen was wearing a sweatshirt that read: ‘You don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear’ when she disappeared.

The teen was “borrowed” on August 5, the day before she disappeared, police revealed. It is unknown at this time who gave her the hoodie.

“We don’t know if Kiely was wearing that hoodie when she disappeared, but we believe it was still in her possession,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Rodni’s friends compared the party she disappeared from to Lord of the Flies and revealed that the end-of-school event was full of illegal activity.

However, police this week said they have no evidence that she was kidnapped and are instead focusing on a search and rescue investigation.

Kiely Rodni, 16, (pictured) was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, Calif., at the party attended by more than 100 youth and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police have released an image of the sweatshirt (pictured) she was given on loan the day before she disappeared. It contained eerie Lana Del Ray lyrics, which read, “You don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear.” Police think hoodie is still in her possession

Her phone has been out of service since the party and her car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, has not been found.

Rodni’s friend, Sami Smith, who was at the party with her, shared images with The sun which showed a group of teenagers gathered at the campground strewn with what appeared to be bottles of alcohol.

“I think a lot of them were afraid to talk,” Smith said. “They were doing illegal activities in the woods. It’s like this Lord of the Flies space where they can just be.”

Another source told The Sun that the teens at the party sometimes “fighted”, smoked weed and drank alcohol.

Smith told The Sun she thinks teens at the party may have seen something that would help Rodni find it, but fear the consequences or how they might be viewed.

“We’ve said over and over, we’re not investigating any of you, we’re working with you on a missing person investigation, this isn’t about things you shouldn’t have done.

“But it’s also hard because there are so many teenagers, how is their relationship with their parents? That can determine a lot of what they’re going to say. Are they used to hiding everything?

‘They are afraid of the consequences or how they will be viewed, how their parents will react. But at this point it’s, who cares? We have to find her.’

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, the teen’s mother, pleaded with anyone with information to come forward in an online video shared by authorities.

“We just want her home,” Rodni-Nieman said. “We’re so scared, and we miss her so much.”

Lindsey told DailyMail.com on Monday that she believed her daughter had been kidnapped and begged the alleged kidnapper to take her home.

She said, ‘I’m terrified. My mind falters and my sleep is plagued with nightmares . . . thoughts I can’t get out of my head.’

“I last saw her on Friday morning, she was supposed to meet us to go to a vintage car show, but then she changed her mind and wanted to go to this party instead.

“I extended her curfew. I had done it before and felt safe. She texted me at 11:30 PM to say she would leave at 12:15 PM to come home.

‘She said, ‘I love you, Mom.’ That was the last I heard from her.’

Lindsey said she is sure her daughter would not have run away. She said, “My daughter isn’t the runaway type – so as not to stigmatize kids who are – but my daughter isn’t. She had the means to run away and would have if she had wanted to.’

Police have released a surveillance image showing the missing teen hours before she disappeared at a nearby campground.

The image shows Rodni at 6:08 p.m. Friday at a company in Truckee, about ten minutes south of the Prosser Family Camp Ground, where she was last seen later that evening at 12:30 p.m., where she was reportedly very intoxicated.

‘Kiely’ [was] last seen wearing black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants [with] black tulle belt [and] black vans,” the Placer sheriff wrote in a tweet that released the image.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show officers set up a forensic tent at the bottom of a boat ramp accessible from the Prosser Family Camp Ground. A small submarine with a camera was also seen being pulled from the water.

Police released a statement earlier this week that they had received 300 tips since Rodni was reported missing on Saturday. They also noted that they assigned 265 employees to the search and logged a total of 4,600 hours.

In addition to the boats and diving teams combing the reservoir, authorities have deployed helicopters to search for the missing teen from the air.

Detective Sergeant Scott Alford, who leads the operation, said yesterday that no stone would be left unturned and begged teens attending the party to come forward.

Police boats and helicopters searched the reservoir on Tuesday — a 760-acre lake that lies directly below the campground where Kiely was last seen.

More than 100 officers combed the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers scouring the 23-foot-deep Prosser Creek Reservoir directly below.

Police have blocked access roads to the reservoir and are believed to be working on the theory that Kiely, 16, accidentally drove her silver Honda SUV into the water.

A Nevada County Sheriff’s Department diving team was also on the scene early Tuesday morning and was spotted near the reservoir, southwest of the campground and accessible by a dirt road.

Friends have said that Kiely had been drinking and that they were concerned about her attempt to drive home.