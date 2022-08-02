Kids’ footy coach is caught SWEARING at parents as he announces he’s quitting

An under-12s team footy coach in Geelong was caught on camera cursing parents in an astonishing defense of his actions as their season came to a close this weekend.

Multiple parents have filed complaints with the Northern Stars football club’s youth committee over head coach Paul Alan Vaccaro’s antics for allegedly going too hard for the 10- and 11-year-olds.

Emily Alford, a concerned parent and first aid officer on the team, filmed the 56-year-old weekly with ‘disgusting’ language towards the young people and passed the footage on to the committee.

A kids soccer coach is caught berating parents after their last game of the season

And video of Vaccaro after the last game of the season showed the coach calling out the parents for criticizing his coaching methods.

“I heard a little grumbling right before that behind my back and I’m not really happy, you wonder why we’re having a hard time getting effing coaches here,” he was heard saying in the video first published by the Geelong Advertiser.

“This is voluntary, I told you at the beginning of the year, this is damn voluntary. I can walk any minute because no one had the balls to stand up and take over.

“If you don’t like how the coaches talk to your kids, take them out.

“It’s the coach’s job.”

Parents told Paul Alan Vaccaro (pictured): ‘Our kids are here to have fun, not to yell at them’

He added that he would not return as a coach at the club next year. Ms Alford told the same outlet that parents were assured the complaints had been passed on to AFL Barwon, but regional manager Edward Wilson says they were only aware of the issue after being approached by the media.

During the standoff, parents shot back at the coach, saying, “Our kids are here to have fun, not be scolded.”

“That’s a job for coaches,” Vaccaro responded.

“To yell and curse at the children?” another parent intervened. “You have to grow up, not us.”

“I’m 56 and I don’t have to swallow this nonsense,” Vaccaro said, ending his tirade.