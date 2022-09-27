Kids as young as 10 joined the mob of 100 looters who stormed a Philadelphia WaWa

Police in Philadelphia say children as young as 10 took part in a gang that ransacked and looted a Wawa supermarket over the weekend.

Philadelphia police released new footage of the brutal attack on Tuesday, seeking tips from the public to identify members of the mob, which ran amok in the store on Saturday.

The crowd of about 100 people, who appear to be mostly young people, ransacked the store, threw items at clerks and jumped on cars parked outside, police said.

The disturbing scenes of chaos unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at the WaWa on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Police say the flash mob appears to have been orchestrated via a social media post, and police are seeking public help in tracking down the culprits.

“The bottom line is, we can’t let this kind of behavior happen in this city. Business doesn’t deserve it, citizens don’t deserve it,” First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference Monday.

Shocking footage from inside the stores shows employees sitting behind a counter when a large group of what appeared to be mostly young people vandalized the store, CBS News reported.

“You’re all stupid,” one of the people behind the counter was heard saying as the group cheers, twerks and cackles, throwing cans and bags in the air.

“You’re all ugly, stupid, broke,” the man adds, but the mob continues to decimate the store, grabbing merchandise from the shelves and tossing it through the air.

The incident comes weeks after stores in Philly’s Center City were forced to close early after dozens of youths reportedly ransacked the area, including a number of Wawa stores.

It was the last such incident in which Wawas have been looted and looted throughout Philadelphia, while robberies have risen more than 40 percent this year.

The Philadelphia Police Department had added security earlier this month just ten miles away in Center City, where a number of Wawa locations and other stores were hit by a group of juvenile delinquents.

Several minors have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

In addition to what appears to be a worrying trend of minors looting its stores, Philadelphia’s locations have also been hit by a serial robbery.

The unknown suspect was seen entering the same Wawa from Saturday’s September 8 incident, robbing the store at gunpoint and making off with $250.

Three days later, the gunman robbed the Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard, this time robbing $200.

Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Wawa was previously hit by a suspect who robbed another store in Philly this month. Wawa has offered a $5,000 reward leading to his arrest

Robberies and General Crime Continue to Increase in the City of Brotherly Love

The City of Brotherly Love has seen a drastic increase in violence, with total crime rising by more than 26 percent this year so far compared to the same time in 2021.

While assaults and rapes have dropped significantly this year, the homicide rate has fallen by only 1.8 percent, from 378 incidents last year to 385 so far this year.

Meanwhile, shooting victims have risen 3.4 percent, with police reporting 1,706 cases so far this year, up from 1,650 last year.

Robberies have seen the biggest increase, with 4,199 cases reported this year, up 40.5 percent from 3,042 reported last year.

Notably, the Philadelphia District Attorney is the controversial Larry Krasner, a so-called “progressive” district attorney who was re-elected in 2021 but faced impeachment attempts in 2022.

Krasner, a leader of the Progressive District Attorney’s Office, has fought with police unions and other officials who accuse him of being soft on crime.

Anyone with information about the WaWa looters is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department anonymously by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).