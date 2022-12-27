Kidnapping, torture, rape: Congo conflict worsens, says UN

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The numbers are disturbing. Kidnappings, torture, rape. Dozens of civilians, including women and children, have been killed by M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a UN report.

In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to become soldiers, according to the report of a UN panel of experts. The 21-page report based on interviews with more than 230 sources and visits to the Rutshuru area of ​​Congo’s North Kivu province, where the M23 has taken over territory, is expected to be released this week.

Conflict has simmered in eastern Congo for decades, with more than 120 armed groups fighting in the region, most over land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups try to protect their communities.

The already volatile situation deteriorated significantly this year when the M23 resurfaced after being dormant for nearly a decade.

The M23 first rose to prominence 10 years ago when its fighters seized Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, which borders Rwanda. The group derives its name from a peace agreement signed on March 23, 2009 that called for the rebels to join the Congolese army. The M23 accuses the government of not implementing the agreement.

In late 2021, the reactivated M23 began killing civilians and capturing swathes of territory. M23 fighters raped and harassed women who were trying to farm family fields in rebel-held areas, according to the report. The rebels accused the civilians of spying for the Congolese army, the report says. They were often jailed and some were beaten to death, he said.

Populations living under the M23 are not only subject to abuse, but are also forced to pay taxes, the panel said. At the Bunagana border crossing with Uganda, the rebels earned an average of $27,000 a month by making people carrying goods pay to enter and leave the country, the UN said. Two locals who live under the M23 and who did not want to be named for fear of their safety, told The Associated Press that they were forced to bring bean bags to the rebels, pay $5 if they wanted access to their farms and take back roads if they wanted to. they wanted. leave town for fear of reprisals.

The M23 did not respond to questions about the allegations, but previously dismissed them as propaganda.

The rebel violence is part of a general worsening of the crisis in eastern Congo, with fighting by armed groups intensifying and expanding in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, according to the report.

“The security and humanitarian situation in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri deteriorated significantly, despite the continuous application of the state of siege for the past 18 months,” and despite military operations by the Congolese armed forces, the Ugandan army and the UN mission in Congo, he said. The report.

In addition to the difficult situation in eastern Congo, attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, believed to be linked to the Islamic State group, are increasing, according to the report. A nearly year-long joint operation by the Ugandan and Congolese armies “has not yet delivered the expected results of defeating or substantially weakening the ADF,” he said. Since April, ADF attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and kidnapped several hundred more, including a significant number of children, he said. The group has also expanded its area of ​​operations to Goma and neighboring Ituri province.

The fighting is exacerbating the dire humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo. Nearly 6 million people are internally displaced in Congo, with more than 450,000 displaced in North Kivu province since fighting escalated in February. Hundreds of thousands face extreme food insecurity and disease is spreading, aid groups say. Cholera cases are rising in Nyiragongo, a region hosting many of North Kivu’s displaced people, with more than 970 cases of the disease discovered in recent weeks, Save The Children said.

Efforts to stop the violence have yielded few results.

A new regional force deployed in eastern Congo is facing pushback from local residents who say they do not want more armed groups in the area. Tensions are also rising with Congo’s neighbor Rwanda, which it accuses of supporting M23 rebels, UN-backed findings.

Earlier this week, the M23 said it was withdrawing from Kibumba, a town near Goma that it held for several weeks, as part of an agreement reached last month at a summit in Angola, Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23’s political spokesman, said. it’s a statement. However, Kibumba residents said the rebels are still there and are continuing to attack civilians.

“My neighbor was flogged because he refused to allow the M23 to slaughter his goat,” said Faustin Kamete, a Kibumba resident. “They lied to the international community with his withdrawal,” he said.

Associated Press journalist Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro contributed from Beni, Congo.