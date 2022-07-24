Kid Rock fans RIOT and trash North Dakota State Fair after show was canceled

Angry fans destroyed the concert hall at the North Dakota State Fair after Kid Rock canceled his performance due to inclement weather.

Video shows members of the 18,000-strong crowd throwing beer cans and other trash after a sheriff’s officer announced the cancellation late Friday.

At least one fan tried to storm the stage, but was tackled by security. Another unruly concertgoer was led away handcuffed by the police.

Rock, 51, took to Twitter to announce the cancellation, telling fans he was “SO P***ED OFF” that he couldn’t perform. The All Summer Long singer also encouraged attendees to “be safe” when leaving the venue and “take care of each other.”

The musician has made headlines in recent years for his use of homophobic utterances, disregard for COVID-19 mandates and vocal support from former President Donald Trump.

He actually kicked off his current tour with a video introduction to Trump after promising fans he wouldn’t play venues that play with COVID rules.

Rock was set to take the stage around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a more than two-hour performance of opening act Night Ranger.

But a storm on the outskirts of Minot, North Dakota, kept postponing the show.

An officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department finally took the stage around 11 p.m. to announce that the concert had been canceled, prompting an outcry from the audience.

Fans started to riot, throwing their rubbish at officials and all over the room. Concert-goers also loudly expressed their frustrations, screaming inaudibly as the chaos ensued.

Video obtained by TMZ shows lines all police cars surrounded the fairgrounds as the crowd was led outside. At least one person has been arrested.

A fairground worker covers her face as rioters throw beer cans

Concert-goers loudly expressed their frustrations, screaming inaudibly as chaos ensued

Following the cancellation, Rock apologized online to his fans, saying he was upset he “couldn’t play to the sold-out crowd tonight.”

“I know it sucks, but none of us can control Mother Nature,” he said, attributing the cancellation to “high winds.”

“Please leave safely and take care of each other.”

The North Dakota State Fair released a statement on Facebook telling attendees that the show had been canceled “due to safety concerns from high winds, lightning and severe weather in the area.”

The venue will issue refunds to all cardholders.

The sheriff’s office, which had been ordered to cancel the show, also made it clear via social media that “the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the sheriff’s Department.”

“The sheriff just announced the cancellation,” the department wrote. “We didn’t cancel the show.”