Kid Cudi STORMS off stage after he is pelted with trash at Rolling Loud while Kanye West appears

Kid Cudi walked off stage Friday night during his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami.

The 38-year-old performer was the headliner at the annual hip-hop festival when he got annoyed by some of his fans throwing various items on stage.

The rapper replaced previously scheduled headliner, Kanye West, who made a surprise appearance on Lil Durk’s set at the event.

In a video shared on Twitter, Kid Cudi was seen saying, “If I get hit with one more damn thing, if I see another damn thing on this damn stage, I’m going to run.” Don’t f*** with me.’

One of the attendees promptly proceeded to throw an object onto the stage, to which the rapper responded by storming away.

Fans of the Pursuit of Happiness singer heard booing as he walked backstage.

Several other concertgoers threw more objects onto the stage as he left.

West, 45, notably painted his face jet black before joining Lil Durk for his performance.

The artist, who recently changed his name to Ye, performed his song Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, notably Kid Cudi’s vocals.

The Grammy-winning rapper was previously slated to headline Rolling Loud, although he unexpectedly dropped out earlier this month.

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler released a statement noting via People: “We were looking forward to the headliner of Ye in Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance.”

They added that it was both unprecedented and unexpected for an artist to pull out of the festival at the last minute.

They said, “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer perform. This is the first time a headliner has ever made it to our show and while we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.”

The pair further announced that the Day ‘N’ Nite rapper had been brought in to replace his former collaborator.

“We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner to Miami and can’t wait to see what he has in store,” they said.

The rappers were previously close friends and collaborators who had worked together on several projects, including the 2018 album Kids See Ghosts.

However, their friendship came to an end last February when West revealed that his fellow rapper would not be included on his album Donda 2.

The artist’s additions to the record have reportedly been removed due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kid Cudi later taunted his former boyfriend in several public statements that were widely shared on social media.