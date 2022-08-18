Kid Cudi says he suffered a stroke while in rehab in 2016 and spent months working his way back

<!–

Kid Cudi said he suffered a stroke in 2016 while in rehab.

The rapper, 38, in a Esquire piece published on Wednesday said he was going through a two-week rehabilitation period amid “depression and suicidal tendencies” when he suffered the stroke, then was hospitalized.

The Cleveland resident said “everything was f****d” during the time frame, as his speech and physical skills deteriorated, leading to months of physical rehabilitation.

Kid Cudi said he hit a positive milestone in 2017 when he auditioned for the Broadway show Lobby Hero; while not getting the role he was encouraged by his progress.

“I proved to myself that I could do it,” said the musical artist, whose full name is Scott Mescudi. ‘I needed that at the time.

‘I was happy. Like, damn it, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose anything in that shit that happened.’

The Day ‘n’ Nite artist said he was inspired by being a “role model” for people dealing with mental health issues.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but it keeps me alive,” Kid Cudi told the outlet. ‘So I’ll take it. It doesn’t stress me out. It makes me think, “No, Scott. You need to be here. Let old age get you out.”‘

Kid Cudi said he’s in a better place now, adding: “I can honestly say, at 38, that I love myself. And I couldn’t have said that six years ago. I can now say that with confidence and really believe it, and it shows.’

The Grammy-winning rapper opened up earlier in 2020 in a clip for the Washington DC PBS station WETA about mental health awareness. People.

“When we’re young, we’re under a lot of pressure to do things that harm us,” Kid Cudi said. “We pretend to be happy when a great storm rages in our hearts. Once it was hard for me to find the words.

“Anxiety and depression dominated my life for as long as I could remember. I was afraid, I was sad, I felt like a damaged person swimming in a pool of emotions.’

The rapper said he knew he “deserved a rest and was happy” but “didn’t know how to handle the situation.

He continued, “It took me a while to get to this place of dedication, to say I’m going to get through this. To know that we can take our pain and make something out of it. I turn my pain into music. And my music is how I am different. And my difference is my strength.’

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to 988lifeline.org.