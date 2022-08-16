Kicking oil companies out of school

Building on that success, activists are increasingly targeting the millions of dollars that universities accept from the oil and gas industry for research, sponsorship and collaborations. Those donations allow companies to green their image, activists say, by usurping prestige and environmental credentials, even as they continue to invest billions in new fossil fuel projects that scientists say are heating the planet to dangerous levels.

“By partnering with the fossil fuel industry, we give them legitimacy and implicit support,” said Luke Kemp, a researcher who studies climate risk in Cambridge and one of the academics who called for voting. “This should be absolutely undisputed for any academic who is clearly and genuinely concerned about climate change.” Kemp said he planned to vote yes to the measure.

In Cambridge, business partnerships include the BP Institute, founded with a £22 million donation from the oil and gas giant in 2000, as well as a professorship funded by Royal Dutch Shell whose research includes oil drilling. Oil and gas companies also fund academic awards at the university that promote careers in oil, and a range of research projects. A new newspaper published on Tuesday showed that climate scenarios from oil majors, including BP and Shell, remain incompatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement for a safe and habitable planet.

James Hardy, a spokesperson for Cambridge, said the university’s industrial partnerships “support world-leading research critical to the energy transition” and that it worked with partners who were carefully reviewed by experts and “chosen because they have highly specialized skills and expertise, scale and access to global markets.” The issue of collaboration “continues to be a topic of discussion within the university.”