Kickboxing ex-bikie known as ‘The Punisher’ was being tracked as teen gang war raged in Melbourne

A kickboxer who was shot five times while attending his cousin’s funeral was followed by a device amid what police fear was a gang war.

Sam ‘The Punisher’ was shot at with bullets outside Fawkner Cemetery, in northern Melbourne, on June 25.

On Wednesday, detectives revealed that Abdulrahim, who miraculously survived five bullet wounds to the chest, correctly suspected he was being watched.

Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim was shot at outside Fawkner Cemetery, north Melbourne, on 25 June. He shared a selfie on Thursday in which he said he was ready to return to boxing.

Abdulrahim, a former Mongolian cyclist, had recovered “miraculously” after the shooting and shared a photo of gunshot wounds to his chest two weeks later.

Yasir Al Qassim, 18, has been charged with attempted murder of ‘The Punisher’

The 32-year-old was stuck in traffic in his Mercedes-Benz on June 25 when an alleged 18-year-old gunman fired seven shots into the side of his car, five of which hit his target.

Although Abdulrahim had no idea his car was equipped with a Walter White-style tracking system, the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court heard that he feared a target was on his head.

The feared kickboxer and former Mongolian enforcer had used side streets to steer his car away from his cousin’s funeral at Fawkner Cemetery.

His two alleged attackers – both just 18 years old – followed him for an hour before overtaking him in heavy traffic, just seven minutes after he left the cemetery.

The two, who police have not yet identified publicly, managed to escape the botched hit and fled abroad days later with false passports.

Yasir Al Qassim, 18, from Epping, filed for bail on Wednesday after becoming the only man allegedly involved in the crime arrested by police.

Armed Crime Detective Sergeant Bradley Potts claimed that while Al Qassim did not pull the trigger, he was involved in preparing and helping his gangster comrades escape the law and the country.

Sergeant Potts alleged that Al Qassim and his buddies were part of a Middle Eastern youth gang that had been involved in a series of shootings leading up to the disastrous attack on Abdulrahim.

“There are ongoing tensions related to the offense … with the associations the suspect has. We are aware that there have been shootings in previous incidents,” he said.

“There are certainly a number of employees, who have been charged with some shootings, who were released on bail in the days before this crime took place.”

The Punisher was in his Mercedes-Benz when he was blasted five times in the upper body

The clumsy gunmen who shot The Punisher crashed their getaway car shortly after the incident

By the time of the attack, Melbourne’s northern suburbs had turned into a war zone.

On June 14, just 10 days before Abdulrahim was shot, more than 20 shots were fired from a semi-automatic rifle at a house in Pascoe Vale.

An 18-year-old suspected of carrying out the shooting has been released on bail.

Just three days after Abdulrahim’s failed assassination attempt, the 18-year-old’s house in Epping was riddled with bullets.

Police at the time claimed those shootings had nothing to do with Abdulrahim’s Fawkner ambush and refused to identify the names of the two youths who had fled abroad.

On Wednesday, Sergeant Potts said police feared Abdulrahim could be the target of another attack.

“The nature of this group is that they are capable of seeking retaliation… the intent was to kill the victim on this occasion. We are afraid there will be further attempts on his life,” he said.

If Abdulrahim is afraid of another attack, he doesn’t show it.

He took to Instagram until just days after he was shot in what appeared to be an open threat to those who carried out the attempt on his life.

“Allah is greater than all these flops, they will come (sic) day,” the caption read.

Just days ago, it was reported that Abdulrahim is already planning to return to the fighting ring.

On Thursday, he shared a selfie of himself at the gym on Instagram.

‘I’M BACK & READY!! BATTLE NEWS TO BE ANNOUNCE SOON. STAY TUNED!!’ he captioned the post.

Attackers driving a Mazda ambushed Mr Abdulrahim’s car and fired several shots at the kickboxer’s luxury car during the botched shooting.

CCTV footage Police say Yasir Al Qassim is buying jerry cans used to burn a vehicle involved in the Punisher shooting.

Police claim this is Yasir Al Qassim buying fuel cans from a Bunnings

In opposing Al Qassim’s bail, the court heard that police suspected he had helped at least one of the alleged gunmen to obtain a false passport.

They went on to allege that he bought petrol cans to set fire to cars they planned to use to destroy the vehicle used in the hit – footage they claim was captured on CCTV from a Bunnings Warehouse.

Al Qassim is also suspected of transporting the gunmen before and after the attack on Abdulrahim, with his DNA reportedly found on a fuel can and used cartridge from the crime scene.

Sergeant Potts claimed that Al Qassim retrieved a 3D-printed semi-automatic pistol and magazine and a 12-gauge shotgun.

“The accused has no identified motive for committing the offence, and it can only be assumed that it was a financial reward,” he told the court.

In his plea for bail, Al Qassim’s attorney, leading criminal defense attorney Adam Chernok, told the court that his client could provide $70,000 bail to ensure he returns to court to face trial.

The hearing continues on Thursday.