Kick off the new year with the Lake George Polar Plunge

LAKE GEORGE, NY (NEWS10) – The people of Lake George have their eyes on the water, waiting to see how completely it freezes over. Several days and nights of sub-zero temperatures set in to make way for the heat, which means you could still splash and splash in very cold water if you wanted to.

Every New Year’s Day, many people in Lake George do just that. The town has confirmed that the annual New Year’s Day polar plunge is up and ready to go at Shepard Park Beach in the town. Held from noon to 3 pm, the plunge is an annual challenge for anyone who wants to ring in the new year with a cold snap. Participants run across the beach and into the freezing water, before warming up again.

Registration on the morning of the plunge is $10, with all proceeds going to the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department and the Springfield Shriners Hospital. Typically, the plunge operates in phases of over an hour, with about 400 people charging up the beach at a time.

Everything you need to know about Lake George Winterfest



The Town of Lake George recommends bringing a towel, water shoes, and clothing with a bathing suit underneath, as well as a warm change of clothing to wear after the plunge. A waterproof camera is also recommended to capture every moment of icy fun.

The 32-mile-long lake is subject to many environmental factors that determine when it will freeze over. The Jefferson Project monitors the lake for factors including current ice cover, air temperature, humidity, and wind speed at points on the lake.