Kick It Out chief backs the decision of Premier League players to stop taking the knee every match

In light of the Premier League captains’ decision not to kneel in every game next season, Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett hopes the conversation about racism will continue.

Premier League captains have decided that the gesture, which began in June 2020 in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, will now only be used on specific occasions to avoid watering down the gesture and its message.

Burnett believes the players have done a good job on the issue in recent years and he supports their move as long as the issue of racism remains on the agenda.

Premier League players have been making the gesture to support Black Lives Matter since 2020

Kick it Out CEO Tony Burnett says the discussion about racism must keep up

“We support the players in whatever they decide, but we want to make sure that in the future, regardless of whether we take the knee, we still talk about racism, we talk about reasons why players had to take the knee, because those problems have not disappeared,” he told the PA news agency.

“Whenever they choose to use their voices to speak out against injustice, it sends a positive message and we continue to support it, but more generally we want to make sure we keep racism on the agenda because it isn’t gone and it’s not going away.

“Players have done a fantastic job of highlighting that over the past few years and we need to maintain that momentum when it comes to tackling the issue.”

Burnett says racism in football remains widespread and that it is a reflection of a wider problem in society.

“The discussion is about the wider society. Football is a reflection of society and I think we are in a very dangerous position when it comes to racism in society,” he added.

“It’s probably the most dangerous time in my living memory and we have a tremendous amount of work to do to move it forward. One of the first things we want to see is a wider awareness and more genuine education about history, and especially black history, on schools.

Some began to wonder if the impact of taking the knee diminished by doing it every match

“That’s the discussion the government just doesn’t want to have. So no, I don’t think enough is being done socially and football is a reflection of society.”

The Premier League captains agreed to stage the act ahead of this weekend’s opening round, special ‘No Room For Racism’ matches in October and March, Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the finals of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

They said in a joint statement: “We have decided to select key moments to get on our knees during the season to emphasize our unity against all forms of racism while continuing to show solidarity for a common cause.

“We remain resolutely committed to eradicating racial prejudice and building an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunity for all.”

The gesture had become routine and the PFA didn’t want it to be the case this season

A total of £238,000 will also be donated to designated youth clubs on behalf of the captains after money raised from the ‘No Room For Racism’ sleeve badges sold on club shirts last season, with the Premier League being equal to the £119,000 generated.

The professional football association says its members did not want the gesture to become routine.

“We have always been clear that the choice to take the knee should be a personal decision for each individual,” said CEO Maheta Molango.

“We’ve talked to players about this and what we’ve heard is that they want to find a balance.

Many players stopped making the gesture out of fear that it wouldn’t bring about any change on its own

“They don’t want the knee-taking gesture to become routine and potentially lose its impact. However, they are also committed to using their platform and their voices to continue drawing attention to what remains an extremely important issue, not only in England, but all over the world.”

Bristol City and Swansea both announced on the eve of the EFL season that they would no longer kneel as they felt the act had been watered down.

The EFL will continue to support every player who kneels before the game, as well as those who have chosen not to and will fight discrimination in other ways.