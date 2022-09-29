Kick back in a pair of light blue cargos like Nina Agdal in Pretty Little Thing

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Nina Agdal was spotted leaving the Pretty Little Thing showroom in Los Angeles this week and to our delight, the model was wearing a copy of the British fast fashion maker’s wares.

Perfect for a laid-back Southern California sunny day, Nina chose PLT’s dove gray shell parachute pocket detail cargos which she paired with the brand’s white crop top. Love!

We love the beautiful light blue-grey hue in combination with the handy straps, the elastic waist and the roomy parachute-like silhouette. The best part is that they are affordable at just $29. Click the “Shop” button to make them yours.

Nina joins Cardi B., Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, all of whom have endorsed the brand’s fashions, which can be anything from slinky bodycon dresses and slacks to sexy tops and blouses that bare the midriff.

SoCal style! Model Nina Agdal turned to British fast fashion purveyor Pretty Little Thing for this casual outfit that’s both comfort and cool

We see Nina’s loads doing double duty for errands or a gym running during the day or sprucing up with stilettos and a silk blouse for cocktails or dinner.

