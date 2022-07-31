Kia, Hyundai drivers warned as TikTok challenge shows thieves how to steal car with a USB cable 

Brutal thieves seem to be trying out the latest TikTok challenge, which shows how to start Kia and Hyundai cars with just a USB cable.

The Kia challenge started when American TikTok user @robbierayyy posted a video of him starting up a Kia by peeling off the housing around the steering column and finding a port underneath to twist the cable connector.

The TikTok user starts the car and says, ‘You don’t need a key bro…he should ignore it’.

“Anyone in Japan, Australia or the middle of Antarctica has a Kia on it, please be safe,” he added.

The video has since been taken down, but it doesn’t appear until some Australian criminals have learned the trick.

Two Kia’s were targeted by alleged thieves when they tried the new version of hot wiring on a Brisbane street.

A TikTok video posted in the US shows how to start a Kia with just a USB cable

Kim Gardiner normally parks her Kia, which she called “Sally,” in the garage, but had to leave it in the street because she and her husband Bill had the concrete done.

The next morning, Mrs. Gardiner awoke to find that the rear window of her new car had been smashed and the steering column housing had been ripped off.

“I felt quite violated, to be quite honest,” Ms Gardiner said A current matter.

Cameras attached to their home captured the moment two men approached the car in near pitch-black darkness.

They seemed to use a cell phone as a flashlight before smashing the rear window of the Kia and running and hiding for two minutes.

Two men smashed into Kim Gardiner’s while it was parked outside her Brisbane home

When the coast was clear and no neighbors came out to check on the impact, we see the two men return to the car with one clambering in through the rear window and turning on a light in the car.

“From there, you can see one of the culprits standing in the middle of the street on his phone. It’s like he’s recording the person in the car or yelling out the instructions,” Bill said.

After they seem to give up, they walk away, only to come back and try again with more light.

Mrs Gardiner’s car sustained significant damage to the door and steering column

They were then seen casually walking away before apparently trying the exact same trick on a Kia parked a few doors down.

The owner told Channel Nine that they had the same damage as Kim’s car: a smashed window and casing torn from around the steering column.

Bill and Kim urged Kia owners to put their cars in the garage or a safe place every night, considering how many people would have seen the TikTok video.

Kia’s hot-wiring trick would work on Hyundai brands too

“I’d say it’s gone viral in the United States now, with a few more coming up in the next week or so,” Bill said.

Police in the US city of Charlotte, North Carolina, reported that car thefts were 30 percent higher than usual for this time of year, with the most vehicles being Kias and Hyundai.

While the original video of the Kia Challenge has been removed, TikTok has asked users to report any copies.