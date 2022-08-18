Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, 4, models $1,760 Louis Vuitton purse

Kardashians producer-star Khloé Kardashian shared a slideshow of her daughter True Thompson modeling a $1,760 Louis Vuitton “Nano Speedy” handbag on Wednesday.

The four-year-old girl’s designer bag was personalized with her first name on one side and a portrait of Sesame Street character Abby Cadabby on the other.

The 38-year-old co-founder of Good American – with 327.1 million followers on social media – quoted Mark Waters’ 2004 film Mean Girls with her caption: “On Wednesdays we wear pink!”

Little True paired her luxe accessory with a pink ribbed tank top in a matching denim skirt and Crocs ‘Kids’ Classic Clogs from $39.99.’

Khloé’s precious princess had her naturally curly locks partially up, and she rocked a pair of pink heart-shaped sunglasses for the shoot.

True caused a storm on the gray stairs of Kardashian’s $17 million Hidden Hills mansion.

e! News reported on Aug. 5 that Calabasas socialite and her flirtatious baby daddy Tristan Thompson officially welcomed a son via surrogate.

Khloé and the 31-year-old NBA center still have a frozen embryo (a boy), but “they aren’t together and haven’t spoken outside of co-parenting matters since December.”

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a Kardashian representative confirmed to People on July 13.

“We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family.”

Weeks after conception, rumors circulated that Tristan had secretly fathered now eight-month-old son Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols, which he confirmed on January 3 with a public apology to Kardashian.

Thompson – who signed with the Chicago Bulls on February 19 – cheated on his former girlfriend Jordan Craig with Khloé before welcoming five-year-old son Prince Oliver.

‘Baby Blues’: Hot Ones champion and co-founder Emma Grede continue to run their six-year-old $12.7 million denim/basics brand, which received a $1,245,405 PPP loan in 2020 for their 57 staffers (pictured Monday)

Off the hook: The full amount, plus interest, was forgiven to Good American – according to DailyMail.com (pictured Sunday)

Hot Ones champion and co-founder Emma Grede continue to run their six-year-old $12.7 million denim/basics brand, which received a $1,245,405 PPP loan in 2020 for their 57 staffers .

The full amount, plus interest, was paid to Good American – according to DailyMail.com.

Kardashian also produced and starred in the second season of The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on September 22.