Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq sizzles in posts flaunting her toned physique in a bikini

Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular Malika Haqq took to Instagram on Tuesday to surprise fans and followers with multiple posts in which she looked impeccably fit while vacationing at Nickelodeon Resorts in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The actress and reality personality, who has been like another sister to Khloe Kardashian for years, bared it all in a skimpy black bikini with the gorgeous infinity pool and ocean view as her backdrop.

Haqq, 39, traveled to the exotic setting with her two-year-old son Ace, who she shares with rapper OT Genesis, and while he was napping, Haqq wasted no time sunbathing in her Good American bikini and DiffEyewear shades.

En fuego in Mexico: Actress and reality personality Malika Haqq looked like a hot mom when she vacationed in Riviera Maya on Tuesday

Sun out, buns out: The Dash Dolls star showed off her perfect derriere

Haqq captioned her first post, consisting of two still images, with: “How mom acts while Ace takes a nap.”

The hued influencer rocked a black triangle bikini from her bestie’s Good American swimwear collection while showing off her figure in full.

Haqq walked off the pole with a picture of herself lying on her stomach and looking seductively over her shoulder at the camera peering just above her white acrylic-framed sunglasses, Haqq looked model-like as she gave a good look with striking ruby ​​lips against her fresh glowing skin.

Bathing beauty: Los Angeles resident was sun-kissed in Mexico

Show it off: The curvy wonder looked relaxed in her Instagram posts

In the second post that immediately followed, Haqq shared two stills and a video of himself solo in the turquoise pool.

The mom of one wore the same sexy bikini combo and sunglasses and captioned her carousel with, “Imma keep that same energy.”

She exuded confidence, posing with her hands in her hair, giving full view of her rock-hard abs and teasing her followers with an obstructed glimpse of her bum as she swam.

Splashing splash: The Kardashians’ boyfriend took a dip in the infinity pool while her son, Ace, took a nap

Haqq left no stone unturned, in her latest carousel post, Haqq used her strong-muscled arms to sit above the pool where her bum was fully exposed.

“For life,” read the third and final caption.

While her tan cheeks were kissed by Mexican son, Khloe Kardashian, Haqq’s #1 hype girl commented, “I love vacation Malika,” revealing that Haqq seemed confident and encouraged in her sassy snaps.