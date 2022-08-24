Khloe Kardashian takes the plunge in VERY sexy denim bodysuit

<!–

Khloe Kardashian put another breathtaking display on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The reality star, 38, absolutely sizzled as she modeled the latest additions to her Good American jean range.

Khloe worked her magic in a deep jean bodysuit from her upcoming Denim Obsessed collection.

Denim baby! Khloe Kardashian took the plunge in a seriously sexy denim bodysuit from her Good American jeans collection

She posted a video to her Instagram stories on Wednesday in which she fussed about the look in front of her camera.

The bodysuit was unbuttoned dangerously low over her cleavage while also showing off her rounded hips.

She played with the collar of her ensemble before running her fingers down the front of the romper.

Her nails decked out in fire truck red polish, Khloe was ecstatic for her social media posts.

Red or not! Khloe showed off her fire truck red nails as she ran her hands down the front of her outfit

Show off: The bodysuit was unbuttoned precariously low along her cleavage and also showed off her rounded hips

She smoothed her hair back into a chic bun and worked a smokey eye and matte lip.

In a subsequent video, she showed off a different jean-ius look.

Khloe was now wearing faded lace-up jeans and a crop-top denim jacket.

The star showed a glimpse of her toned abs as she moved the camera over her body.

Ab great! She showed off her slim abs as she moved the camera up her body

Details: The denim bodysuit Khloe previously modeled is on sale for $135, while the lace-up jeans are $170

The denim bodysuit that Khloe modeled earlier retails for $135, while the lace-up jeans are $170.

Fans will have to wait another day to get their hands on them though, as this new collection comes out on Thursday.

Khloe launched Good American with Emma Grede in 2016.

She means it! Khloe launched Good American with Emma Grede in 2016

Discussing her brand’s desire to offer a wide range of sizes, she shared: Rush earlier this year: ‘At its core is the desire to make fashion as inclusive as possible and for women to feel empowered and represented.

“Fashion gets really intimidating sometimes, and people feel like they can’t risk certain things because they were only shown certain silhouettes or styles. I’ve been through it on both sides – where I felt really insecure because of what a boutique was like, allowing me to wear because they wouldn’t go up to a certain size. I felt like I wasn’t expected to wear certain things.

‘Clothes should be fun. We have to dress up. And if you want to play a part that day and be someone different or try something new, that’s not permanent. From my experience I feel like that was lost and it turned out to be a very discouraging and just a scary experience. So can see [yourself] displayed on a website is really powerful,’ she added.

Khloé also explained that denim is one of her favorite pieces of clothing to wear. ‘I like denim. I feel sexier when I’m in something bodycon and plain, something that’s really good and form-fitting.”