Khloe Kardashian stuns in a series of sexy bedroom photos as she enjoys a glass of champagne in Paris

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Khloe Kardashian stunned in a series of sexy photos taken in her hotel room on Sunday during her trip to Paris Fashion Week.

The 38-year-old lay across her bed holding a glass of champagne, showing off her long legs and a hint of shoulder while wearing a peach-colored robe with the Ritz Paris logo.

Her blonde locks are twisted in a bath towel and the influencer posed with dark sunglasses for a touch of Hollywood glamour.

Stunning: Khloe Kardashian, 38, stunned in a series of sexy photos taken in her hotel room as she enjoys Paris Fashion Week Sunday

The Good American founder wrote, “It energizes Kris Jenner,” alongside the photo posted on Instagram.

It’s unclear whether she meant the photos energized her 66-year-old mother, or whether she was imitating her.

Last week, the star of The Kardashians posted a photo with Kris of the two of them at Milan Fashion Week, referring to the family matriarch as “Forever My Queen.”

Sexy: The reality star lay across her bed holding a glass of champagne, showing her long legs and a hint of shoulder while wearing a peach-colored robe with the Ritz Paris logo

In her Instagram stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted a video from Sunday’s Balenciaga show.

The mother of two welcomed her second child, a son, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, two months ago. Neither parent has revealed many details about the little one, including his name.

The former couple also share a four-year-old daughter, True.

Energy: The founder of Good American wrote, “It gives Kris Jenner energy,” alongside the photo on Instagram. It’s unclear whether she meant the photos energized her 66-year-old mother, or whether she was imitating her

e! News has reported information from an insider, who claimed that Khloe and Tristan are “not currently talking to each other,” but are communicating for co-parenting and “coordinating for the kids.”

The couple broke up after Khloe learned that her beau had fathered a child with another woman.

That revelation came after the surrogate became pregnant with the new baby.

Hollywood glamor: Khloe’s blonde locks are twisted in a bath towel and the influencer posed with dark sunglasses for a touch of Hollywood glamor