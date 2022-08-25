Khloe Kardashian stuns in a hot pink suit at her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics launch

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Khloe Kardashian rocked a colorful look as she celebrated her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics launch.

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted Wednesday evening at Ulta Beauty in Westwood.

She also took to her Instagram story to share videos with her mom Kylie Jenner, who was also all decked out in pink.

Khloe in Pink: Khloe Kardashian rocked a colorful look as she celebrated her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics launch

Khloe and Kris: She also took to her Instagram story to share videos with her mom Kylie Jenner, who was also decked out all in pink

Khloe arrived in a bright pink top under a matching pink suit jacket, while also wearing dark sunglasses.

She also rocked matching pink stretch pants with thigh high matching hot pink leather boots.

The reality star completed her look with a matching bright pink handbag as she walked into the event.

Khloe’s Look: Khloe arrived in a bright pink top under a matching pink suit jacket, while also wearing dark sunglasses

She also took to her Instagram story to share a short video with her mom Kris Jenner, along with longtime audio crew member Paxy.

“I love you,” Kris said, seemingly to Kylie as Khloe gave Paxy a yell.

She also shared another video with E! News’ Colt Paulsen, who also wore a bright pink suit.

Khloe Kris and Paxy: She also took to her Instagram story to share a short video with her mom Kris Jenner, along with longtime audio crew member Paxy

Shout-out: ‘I love you’ Kris said, seemingly to Kylie, while Khloe gave a shout-out to Paxy

Video: She also shared another video with E! News’ Colt Paulsen, who was also rocking a hot pink suit

The outing comes just weeks after Khloe welcomed her second child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, via a surrogate.

The on-again, off-again couple announced in July that they were expecting their second child, just months after their latest breakup.

Their breakup was featured in the final few episodes of their Hulu series The Kardashians, when Kim discovered DailyMail.com’s exclusive report on Tristan’s paternity scandal with another woman.

Second child: The outing comes just weeks after Khloe welcomed her second child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, via surrogate

Khloe and the rest of her family are gearing up for Season 2 of The Kardashians, which debuts on Hulu on September 22.

The new episodes appear every Thursday and follow the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner are all stars and serve as executive producers.

Preparation: Khloe and the rest of her family prepare for Season 2 of The Kardashians, which debuts on Hulu on September 22