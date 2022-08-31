Khloe Kardashian speaks out on the importance of inclusivity in her brand Good American

<!–

Khloe Kardashian co-founded her brand Good American with Emma Grede, with a focus on inclusivity.

And the mum of two talked about the importance of size inclusivity in an interview with Elle magazine.

“These are real women and I think we all need to get involved in the conversation,” said Khloe, 38.

“I think everyone should feel represented,” she added.

Khloe said a lot of people ask her if she’s “annoyed that other brands jump on — I want to say a bandwagon — but to us it’s not a bandwagon. For us it’s who we are.’

Adding: ‘This is the ethos of our brand, but no, I don’t feel annoyed. I feel proud and excited. I love that [more] women are seen, heard and validated.’

She explained that previously there were only two mainstream clothing stores where people could shop if they were plus size with limited styles.

Fast forward to today, Khloe now said that big brands are now “daring themselves to bigger size ranges, and that’s real life.”

Good American only sells their merchandise to stores that have their full range.

She said some stores can’t carry the entire line because of their budget, but she said she wants all women to feel included, seen and respected.

“For Good American, that’s who we’ve always been, and it’s not a fad for us,” Khloe said.

The brand’s website also lists three different models with different body types.

Even on our website – we present each item on three different body types. That means that we pay for different models per day, and that we have to make longer shooting times… there is a lot more work and more editing, but it’s all about the consumer.’

‘I think everyone should feel represented. Now that I’m a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins ​​— I want everyone to feel validated, I guess,” she said.

Khloe was also asked if she was a mother of two.

She welcomed her son via surrogate earlier this month with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31.

They haven’t released his name yet.

They are also parents to daughter True, four.