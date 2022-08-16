Khloe Kardashian snubs Aussie entrepreneur after daughter True models popular kids activewear

<!–

An Australian children’s fashion entrepreneur has missed a plug from Khloe Kardashian, which could have made her millions.

In June, Kim Kardashian’s 37-year-old sister, who has 268 million followers, shared photos of her daughter True wearing sportswear from Sydney-based brand Sunny.

Sunny’s founder Ally Mahoney says Kardashian didn’t tag her brand when the Instagram story was posted.

Kardashian shared three photos and a video of her four-year-old daughter True wearing a Sunny Sunrise crop top and matching leggings.

Mahoney told The Daily Telegraph she had sent the outfit to Kardashian with a note and some Caramello Koalas chocolates in a package to Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner’s business address.

True wore the outfit on an outing with her mother and five-year-old nephew Dream, where they shared an ice cream cone and visited the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashian posted a video of True and Dream dancing with firefighters in her story.

True’s matching pink Sunny outfit was also featured in a photo of her posing in front of a fire truck.

“Speaking of cuteness!!!” Kardashian wrote in her post.

“It’s a tradition for the girls to take the brave and awesome firefighter ice cream a few times a year. They like to meet the firefighters and take a tour of the fire station.’

Mahoney, who founded Sunny in 2020 to produce activewear for kids ages 8-11, says the exposure has been “great” for her brand, but it hasn’t translated into dollars.

“They are billionaires. They all have their own business. You think they’re a little bit more in favor of women-owned brands,” she said.

Normally, a plug on Khloe’s Instagram costs AU$1.85 million, according to Hopper IQ, marketers for the platform.

Last year, the Aussie brand Mermade Hair received an endorsement from Kardashian that sent the hair wave product flying off the shelves.

Entrepreneur Tara Simich called it “the largest 24-hour sale in Mermade history.”

The socialite made “nearly” a million dollars for her post.