Khloe Kardashian slams claims she used diabetes drug for weight loss

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at claims she takes a controversial diabetes drug to lose weight.

Last year, fans speculated that her sister Kim had used the drug to quickly lose 16 pounds in time for the Met Gala — inadvertently sparking a rush for the groundbreaking obesity drug and resulting in a global shortage.

Kim later insisted she’d lost weight the healthy way — citing dieting, a sauna suit, and running twice a day with the change — and now Khloe has also hit back at rumors that she’d been on the drug.

Clapping back: Khloe Kardashian has hit back at claims she is taking a controversial diabetes drug to lose weight (pictured left in May 2022 and right in April 2021)

The mother-of-two showed off her incredible abs in an Instagram post on Tuesday as she posed for Sorbet magazine — prompting one fan to claim it was the result of taking semaglutide, known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, which has helped people who take it lost nearly a fifth of their weight by suppressing appetite.

One follower commented, “The fact that she’s on diabetes meds to get so thin is disturbing [sic]’.

Khloe then clapped back, “let’s not discredit my years of training. I get up at 6am 5 days a week to work out. Please stop making assumptions. I think New Year still means mean people.’

Rolled: The mother-of-two showed off her incredible abs in an Instagram post on Tuesday – prompting one fan to claim it was the result of taking semaglutide

Khloe also hit back at fans claiming she “changed her face” after trying out clip-on bangs for the shoot.

The reality star, 38, shared a photo of her new look in an Instagram post on Tuesday, attributing the hairstyle to changing the “shape” of her face.

“Fun fact: I wore clip-on bangs for this shoot,” she wrote. “It was nice to give a different look and not be tied down. I’m surprised how much I loved the fringe, even though it changed the shape of my face.’

Svelte: Last year, fans speculated that her sister Kim had used the drug to quickly lose 16 pounds in time for the Met Gala

Many of her fans praised the bangs for looking “younger” and more like Heidi Klum and Denise Richards, while others marveled at her striking resemblance to Taylor Swift in the photo.

Stars turn to an off-label, $900-a-month injection for weight loss The rich and famous are turning to the diabetes drug Ozempic as a fast-acting weight loss solution. Everyone from Hollywood stars to tech magnates are turning to the injectable drug to stay slim. The drug, which uses the active ingredient semaglutide, is manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and costs about $900 a pop. It is injected into the stomach, thigh or arm and quickly suppresses a person’s appetite, helping them lose weight quickly and easily. The drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, allowing it to be used off-label as a weight loss supplement. It costs about $950 for a month of treatment — and because it’s used off-label, getting the price covered by insurance is a gamble. It is still wildly popular with celebrity dietitians who report a surge in requests from their wealthy clients. Demand for the drug has reached such a height that the type 2 diabetics who need it for treatment have faced shortages. The FDA has added the drug, and the similar Wegovy also manufactured by Novo, to its drug shortage list.

Still other followers were quick to notice that they could see other changes, commenting, “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face”; ‘Literally who is that??’; “Ohhh was it the bangs that changed your face so much in these pictures?”

Although the post appears to have since been deleted, Just shocked claims Khloe then replied, “I talk openly about my nose job and anyone who looks up to me should know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years.” So recently the only change is the fringe. I didn’t know I had to make a running list.

“Anyway, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you’re offended or don’t like what you see, just don’t say anything. I wish you a nice first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so happy.”

Last year it was revealed that a TikTok-driven rush for the groundbreaking obesity drug had led to a global shortage, leaving desperate patients with serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, without essential treatment.

The drug went viral on TikTok over the summer as a boon to those looking to lose weight, and unfounded allegations that stars like the Kardashian family were using them to lose weight began to rise.

Glamor reports that Google searches for the drug skyrocketed after Kim shared that she lowered her body fat percentage from 25 to 18, though she never confirmed using the drug.

While semaglutide is only approved for use in obese people who have health problems, specialists can legally offer it to anyone they think will benefit – this is known as ‘off-label’ use. It has enabled doctors to prescribe semaglutide to high-risk patients as a preventative measure, rather than waiting for them to develop a disease.

During season two of The Kardashians, Kim revealed to Khloe that her family was worried she might lose too much weight because of the stress over the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Khloe wasn’t sure how to react when Kim remarked, “You look very thin.”

“I’ll say Kendall and Kylie — not that I’m trying to take them out — but they did text me and say they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny.”

The scenes were filmed in February 2022, shortly after it was revealed that Tristan impregnated a Texan personal trainer named Maralee Nichols.