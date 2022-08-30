Khloe Kardashian shows off her toned figure in a pink catsuit from her clothing brand Good American

<!–

Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredibly toned figure in a low-cut pink jumpsuit from her size-inclusive clothing brand Good American, which retails for $140.

Rocking her curvy, long-sleeved, zip-front gown, the 38-year-old reality star filmed herself raving about the soon-to-be-released garment.

“I think we all know how much I love pink and a jumpsuit—a pink jumpsuit,” she said, smiling, pulling her long locks back into a sleek bun.

Channeling Barbie: Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredibly toned figure in a low-cut pink jumpsuit from her size-inclusive clothing brand Good American, which retails for $140

In the images, uploaded to her fashion line’s Instagram account, the mother of two sported a dramatic makeup look consisting of a smokey eye and heavy eyeliner.

“We are coloring hard on the most daring color of the season. @khloekardashian in the High Shine Compression Catsuit,” Good American captioned the video.

The Los Angeles native’s post comes after a new preview for Hulu’s The Kardashians Khloe showed sister Kim that “no one sympathizes with her” because she said “nobody wants to work anymore” in an interview published earlier this year.

Beautiful: As she rocked her wrap-around long-sleeved gown with a zip up front, the 38-year-old reality star filmed herself raving about the soon-to-be-released garment

“I think we all know how much I love pink and a jumpsuit – a pink jumpsuit,” she said, smiling with her long locks pulled back in a sleek bun.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” 41-year-old Kim told Variety in March this year. “Get your damn ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.’

The comments sparked a huge backlash for the star and fans got a glimpse of how Kim handled the controversy in real time.

When asked what to do, Khloe Kim does a reality check by reminding her, “Nobody has sympathy for you!”

Beauty: In the images, uploaded to her fashion line’s Instagram account, the mother of two sported a dramatic makeup look, consisting of a smokey eye and heavy eyeliner

“I’m mortified, and I can understand why people were upset,” Kim added in the recording.

Khloe then appears to encourage Kim to get through it, saying, “You’ve got this. We are made for this.’

The reality star was labeled “tone deaf” and out of contact after the interview’s publication — which was also shared as a video — prompting her to address the controversy in a recent sit-down with Good Morning America, in which she insisted that her comments have been “taken out of context” by Variety.

Reality check: The Los Angeles native’s post comes after a new preview for Hulu’s The Kardashians showed Khloe telling sister Kim that “nobody sympathizes with her” because she said “nobody wants to work anymore” in an interview published earlier this year

The Variety writer, who asked Kim to share her “advice for women in business,” then reacted furiously to the reality star’s claims that her comments had been “taken out of context” by the publication.

Kim claimed to GMA’s Robin Roberts at the time that the question about her advice for women came after the interviewer — Variety’s chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister — suggested she was simply “famous because she was famous,” which she says changed her whole “tone and attitude.” ‘.

Wagmeister, however, has hit back at Kardashian on Twitter, insisting that the billionaire businesswoman was asked a “very direct question” and that the “question about [her] being famous because they are famous” was actually posed after giving her advice to women in business.

“It’s not what she claims,” ​​Wagmeister tweeted. “I just watched the raw footage. The question was very direct: “What would your advice be for women in business?” The question of whether you’re famous because you’re famous actually came after that question.’