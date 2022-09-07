Khloe Kardashian shows off her slender physique during Malibu beach day with True and her nieces

She welcomed a baby boy through a surrogate last month.

But Khloe Kardashian enjoyed some quality time with her daughter True, four, and her nieces Penelope Disick, 10, North West, nine, and Chicago West, four, on Tuesday with a girls’ day at Malibu beach.

Khloe showed the results of her grueling workouts in black leggings and a sleeveless top as she chased after the girls.

Khloe kept her looking casual for the fun day out, leaving her long blonde hair loose and wavy and wearing minimal makeup.

She donned oversized sunglasses and walked barefoot as she ran in and out of the surf with the troop of girls.

Little True looked sweet in a bright pink bathing suit, while Chicago, daughter of Khloe’s older sister Kim, fitted in a blue version.

Kim’s eldest North and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope matched in their black t-shirts and shorts.

The girls looked like they were having the time of their lives, racing on the beach and paddling in the ocean.

Khloe shares her daughter with her former partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she recently welcomed her first son via surrogate.

The star and the professional basketball player began seeing each other in 2016.

Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom, although they split in 2013 and divorced three years later.

She was later romantically linked with figures such as James Harden and French Montana, before settling in with Thompson, 31, and welcoming True into their family in 2018.

However, the athlete became the subject of controversy when it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to his partner.

The two remained estranged until 2020, when they went into quarantine together at the start of the global pandemic.

After spending much of their time together, the couple has rekindled their former romance.

Kardashian and Thompson split for the second time last June as more reports of the latter’s infidelity were revealed to the public.

It was later revealed that the two were planning to welcome another child into their lives last July.

At the time, this was confirmed by People that the couple’s baby would be delivered via a surrogate mother.

A representative of the pair added that “Khloe the extraordinary surrogate is incredibly grateful for such a beautiful blessing.”

The couple went on to reveal that their baby boy was born last month.

Kardashian spoke about motherhood during a recent interview with Ellewhere she shared that she had fallen in love with parenthood over the years.

The reality TV personality stated, “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts.”

She added that “it’s an honor and a gift to turn little people into really incredible big people.”