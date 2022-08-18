Khloe Kardashian shows off her sculpted body while rocking a leather jumpsuit in a set of snaps

<!–

Khloe Kardashian shared a series of seriously stylish photos on her Instagram account on Thursday.

The 38-year-old reality TV personality was seen getting into a car in the snaps, which served to promote her clothing brand Good American.

The influencer also shared a video on her Instagram account in which she took a trip to the gym with her four-year-old daughter True.

Kardashian wore a stylish leather jumpsuit that was tight in the press studs around her behind.

The social media powerhouse added a bit of glamor to her look with a stylish pair of high-heeled shoes.

The influencer wore fashionable sunglasses during the photo shoot.

Her platinum blonde hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders, contrasting perfectly with the dark tone of her outfit.

Kardashian made sure True stayed close to her during her visit to the gym.

In the clip, the reality TV personality held her daughter as she ate a can of Pringles.

The entrepreneur was also accompanied by her close friend Khadijah Haqq and her daughter Kapri, one year old.

She wore a black athletic top that showed off her muscular arms while exercising.

Kardashian shares True with her former partner Tristan Thompson, whom she began seeing in 2016.

The couple stayed together for two years before starting a family with the arrival of True.

However, the arrival of their daughter was complicated by the infidelity of the professional basketball player, which came to light on several occasions.

The couple maintained an on-again, off-again relationship that eventually ended in January.

However, last month it was announced that Kardashian and Thompson were looking for a second child in their lives.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the couple had welcomed a baby boy into their family.

According to Peoplethe still-divorced couple’s child was welcomed via surrogacy.

The name of the couple’s son has not yet been revealed to the public.