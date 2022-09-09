Khloe Kardashian shows off her incredible abs and famous curves in a skimpy bikini

<!–

In 2016 she launched her inclusive fashion brand Good American.

And Khloe Kardashian turned out to be her own best ad when she modeled a bikini from the range in a sizzling Instagram post on Thursday.

The reality star, 38, showed off her famous curves in a tiny two-piece as she whipped up a storm in front of her pool.

Khloe wowed in a triangle bikini paired with high-waisted briefs that exposed her toned abs and peach-colored derriere.

The mother of two wore her shiny blond locks smooth back and framed her beautiful features.

She captioned the steamy snap: ‘A few weeks ago…..’

The reality star’s sultry post came shortly after she paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died “peacefully” in Balmoral on September 8, aged 96.

On her Instagram Stories, Khloe wrote a lengthy tribute to the monarch, saying it was a “sad day for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.”

She continued: “We should all admire the Queen’s exemplary devotion to duty and devotion to her people.

“Such an incredible woman and an inspiration to all of us, she will always be remembered as one who guided her 70 years as queen with dignity, grace and nobility.”

Khloe continued: “There is so much change in our world, and to have the Queen constantly present has always given me a sense of comfort and peace.

“She has truly graced the world and there will never be another like her.

“All my love and prayers go out to the Queen’s family, and my condolences go out to the British people and the Commonwealth.

She ended her message with the words: ‘God bless the Queen and may she rest in peace. She’s with her prince now.’