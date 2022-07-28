Khloe Kardashian showcases her curves as she dons a black Good American jumpsuit for a photo shoot

Khloe Kardashian showed off her impressive curves as she donned a shiny black jumpsuit from her brand Good American for a glamorous photo shoot.

The 38-year-old reality star shared a video on her TikTok page in which she struck a series of poses while modeling Good American’s High Shine Compression Strap catsuit.

‘With my gen Z ass! Jumpsuit @goodamerican,” Khloe joked in the caption, adding two black heart emojis.

When the clip started, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alumna was seen holding her four-year-old daughter True Thompson’s cat Gray Kitty.

She stood in front of a framed portrait of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe that hung above a large Louis Vuitton suitcase.

The television personality was joined by a hair and makeup team that combed and powdered her locks from Kylie Cosmetics, the brand founded by Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, 25.

The beauty wore her platinum blonde brunette locks pulled from her face and twisted into a long braid.

Rocking a golden tan, she sported a dramatic makeup palette with long lashes, nude lipstick, smoky eye, deep peach blush, and cat eye eyeliner.

The Kardashians star is adorned with gold earrings, a delicate gold chain and a chunky gold ring.

In the video, which was set to the song Pretty by Coco & Clair Clair, Khloe could be heard in a voiceover: “I grew up in Beverly Hills and you know, I just shop all day and party all night. ‘

Khloe donned a pair of black statement sunglasses as she leaned back on the trunk and crossed her legs.

In a series of quick cuts, the entrepreneur was seen kicking her leg in the air, pretending to sip from a crystal-encrusted frozen drink rack, and looking over her shoulder as she tossed her braid.

The socialite closed the video by framing her face with her hands and giving the camera a sultry look.

On Thursday, Khloe reposted the TikTok video to her Instagram story.

The star is not very active on TikTok and has only four million followers, unlike the huge platform she has on Instagram where her account is followed by 265 million fans.

The day before, the proud mother of one posted a few new Instagram photos of her daughter sitting back and relaxing on what appears to be a private plane.

The photos were taken on the flight home after another fun-filled vacation with many of the Kardashian-Jenner family, whom Khloe simply captioned, “My little lady.”

In the photos, True looks comfortable as she reclines in her chair in a multicolored top and shorts with white socks and matching sneakers.

For the cover photo, she looks cool, calm and composed as she stares straight into the camera while snacking on a bag of Ruffles chips and a stuffed animal by her side.

On this day. her raven locks are pulled back from her face, but long on the sides in a bob cut of sorts.

The second photo shows True, who has Kardashian co-parents with her ex-partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson, with a wink and a broad grin as she holds up one of the chips.

Family, friends and other high profile people flocked to the photos as they commented on how much True has grown up in her short four years.

“Cutie patootie,” True’s aunt, Kylie Jenner, wrote in the comment section.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA great Kobe Bryant, shared, “She’s so cute!’ along with a red heart emoji.

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan wrote: ‘She’s such a lady!!!

Author and television personality Faye Resnick, who has been friends with Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner for years, commented, “The cuteness is over.”

Television personality Olivia Pierson chimed in, ‘Stop it my little cutie Tutu!!!!!!’

True’s jet set photos are just the latest photos posted by the Kardashians star, who has spent the past two weeks chatting about her tropical “Kamp KoKo” birthday getaway.

Last week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted a series of snaps of herself standing in medium-deep ocean water with True on her back.

“Me and my best girl make the best memories. I’ll have your back forever, my angel girl,” the 38-year-old stated in the caption.

She also posted a slew of photos of the family during their tropical vacation.

All the fun in the sun comes amid news that Khloé and true father Tristan Thompson, 31, are expecting their second child together, via surrogate, according to People.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” the representative revealed, adding: “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family.”

Although the former couple are the biological parents of the impending bundle of joy, they are “not back together and haven’t spoken to each other outside of co-parenting matters since December,” a source told the publication.

Khloé started dating Thompson in 2016. The pair would split two years later after the NBA player, who is now a free agent after last played with the Chicago Bulls, was caught kissing sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

The couple have since reconciled in August 2020 and divorced again in June 2021.

They were due to try to get back together last fall, but Thompson made headlines in December 2021 when it was revealed he was being sued for child support by trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed she was the father of her child.

A month after Nichols gave birth to a son, Theo, Thompson confirmed that he was, in fact, the child’s father and would take full responsibility for raising the boy.