Khloe Kardashian shares several clips of her daughter True dancing first thing in the morning

Khloe Kardashian shared several videos with her daughter True to her Instagram story on Sunday.

The eldest child of the 38-year-old reality TV personality, age four, seemed to make the most of her morning dancing while listening to music, much to her mother’s delight.

True was decked out in a sleeveless black dress and wore her hair in tight curls as she showed her moves and waved her arms.

The entrepreneur shares her daughter with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she recently welcomed her first son via surrogate.

Kardashian and the professional basketball player started seeing each other in 2016.

The reality TV mainstay was previously married to Lamar Odom, though they split in 2013 and divorced three years later.

She was later romantically linked to such figures as James Harden and French Montana.

The influencer eventually started seeing 31-year-old Thompson and they welcomed True into their family in 2018.

they are seen in 2018

However, the athlete became the subject of controversy when it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to his partner the following year.

The two remained estranged until 2020, when they went into quarantine together at the start of the global pandemic.

After spending much of their time together, the couple has rekindled their former romance.

Kardashian and Thompson split for the second time last June as more reports of the latter’s infidelity were revealed to the public.

they are seen in 2018

It was later revealed that the two were planning to welcome another child into their lives last July.

At the time, this was confirmed by People that the couple’s baby would be delivered via a surrogate mother.

A representative of the pair added that “Khloe the extraordinary surrogate is incredibly grateful for such a beautiful blessing.”

The couple went on to reveal that their baby boy was born last month.

she is seen in may

Kardashian spoke about motherhood during a recent interview with Ellewhere she expressed that she had grown fond of parenting over the years.

The reality TV personality stated, “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts.”

She added that “it’s an honor and a gift to turn little people into really incredible big people.”