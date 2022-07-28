Khloe Kardashian shares cute snap of daughter True Thompson while on a private plane

True Thompson may only be four years old, but she already seems to be comfortable with the jet-set life of her mother, Khloé Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the proud mom posted a few new Instagram photos of her daughter sitting back and relaxing on what appears to be a private plane.

The photos were taken on the flight home after another fun vacation with many of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which the Good American co-founder simply captioned, “My little lady.”

She’s got personality: Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, four, showed plenty of heartwarming attitude when she flashed a smile and a wink during the plane ride home from another Kardashian-Jenner family vacation

In the photos, True looks comfortable as she reclines in her chair in a multicolored top and shorts with white socks and matching sneakers.

For the cover photo, she looks cool, calm and composed as she stares straight into the camera while snacking on a bag of Ruffles chips and a stuffed animal by her side.

On this day. her raven locks are pulled back from her face, but long on the sides in a bob cut of sorts.

The second photo shows True, who has Kardashian co-parents with her ex-partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson, with a wink and a broad grin as she holds up one of the chips.

She looks all grown up: Family, friends and celebrities commented on how grown-up True looked in the vacation photos

Adorable: True clung to her mother’s back during their tropical vacation with Kardashian-Jenner, captured on Instagram

Family, friends and other high profile people flocked to the photos as they commented on how much True has grown up in her short four years.

“Cutie patootie,” True’s aunt, Kylie Jenner, wrote in the comment section.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA great Kobe Bryant, shared, “She’s so cute!’ along with a red heart emoji.

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan wrote: ‘She’s such a lady!!!

Author and television personality Faye Resnick, who has been friends with Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner for years, commented, “The cuteness is over.”

Television personality Olivia Pierson chimed in, ‘Stop it my little cutie Tutu!!!!!!’

True’s jet set photos are just the latest photos posted by the Kardashians star, who has spent the past two weeks chatting about her tropical “Kamp KoKo” birthday getaway.

Big sister True; Khloé and real-life dad Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together, via surrogate, according to People

Last week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted a series of snaps of herself standing in medium-deep ocean water with True on her back.

“Me and my best girl make the best memories. I’ll have your back forever, my angel girl,” the 38-year-old stated in the caption.

She also posted a slew of photos of the family during their tropical vacation.

All the fun in the sun comes amid news that Khloé and true father Tristan Thompson, 31, are expecting their second child together, via surrogate, according to People.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” the representative revealed, adding: “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family.”

Daddy’s Girl: Thompson Co-Parented True With Khloé After Their Latest Split

Although the former couple are the biological parents of the impending bundle of joy, they are “not back together and haven’t spoken to each other outside of co-parenting matters since December,” a source told the publication.

Khloé started dating Thompson in 2016. The pair would split two years later after the NBA player, who is now a free agent after last played with the Chicago Bulls, was caught kissing sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

The couple have since reconciled in August 2020 and divorced again in June 2021.

They were due to try to get back together last fall, but Thompson made headlines in December 2021 when it was revealed he was being sued for child support by trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed she was the father of her child.

A month after Nichols gave birth to a son, Theo, Thompson confirmed that he was, in fact, the child’s father and would take full responsibility for raising the boy.