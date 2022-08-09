Khloe Kardashian rocks a black minidress at Nobu in Malibu after the birth of her son via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning in a figure-hugging black mini dress, showing off her incredibly toned legs, as she enjoyed dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, on Sunday after the recent birth of her son.

Two days after a representative for the 38-year-old reality star confirmed she was welcoming a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via a surrogate, the Los Angeles native was seen stepping out of the modern Japanese eatery with her blonde locks in a sleek bun with a few loose strands around her face.

She accessorized her figure-hugging ensemble with a pair of black shades, matching booties, two gold rings and a small blue Birkin bag.

Her glamorous makeup look featured a shimmery nude lipstick and bronzer for a beachy, sun-kissed glow on the apples of her cheeks

The reality star and her ex, who broke up again in January, welcomed their second child together last week via a surrogate mother.

“Khloé is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True was such a journey.” a source close to the situation revealed to People. “She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy.’

That insider went on to say that the Good American co-founder is in no rush to pick a name for her new baby.

Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. She takes her time with the name,” the source continued, adding, “She wants it to be just right.”

News broke that the on-and-off couple were expecting a son together on July 13, about seven months after their latest breakup.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a representative previously told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

They are already parents to four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The exes have been in a roller coaster relationship since they first started dating in 2016.

In September 2017, rumors started circulating that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with her first child. The NBA player, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, was already a father to son Prince, whose mother, Jordan Craig, was pregnant when he began dating the reality star.

Just before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on her multiple times, but somehow they managed to stick together.

They finally broke up in February 2019 when it was revealed that he had cheated on Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Still, they found their way back to each other the following year, in part by spending a lot of time together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

They broke up again in June 2021 before reuniting, and then Kardashian ended the romance for seemingly the last time last January.

Thompson is also the father of son Theo, eight months, who he shares with Maralee Nichols.

