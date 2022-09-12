Khloé Kardashian risks run-in with cheating ex Tristan Thompson at Beyoncé’s birthday bash

<!–

Khloé Kardashian threatened to run into her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday as they both attended Beyoncé’s glamorous 41st birthday party.

28-time Grammy winner Beyoncé Knowles-Carter threw herself a star-studded belated birthday party at a Bel-Air mansion on Saturday night.

Khloé arrived at the party along with her sister Kim looking fabulous in a sheer silver miniskirt that flashed her shapewear underneath.

The reality star, 38, paired it with a matching long-sleeved crop top that showed off her toned abs in full.

The Good American co-founder added height to her frame and added a pair of matching sparkly silver knee-high boots.

She expertly matched her accessories to her ensemble, carrying a small silver purse that she used to hide her face.

Her highlighted blonde locks were styled in voluminous waves and tumbled over her shoulders as she made her way to her car.

Meanwhile, Tristan arrived with rapper Drake, who looked effortlessly stylish in a striking yellow and black patterned shirt, partially unbuttoned to show off his tattooed chest.

He paired it with black pants covered in swirling sparkly patterns and a chunky silver necklace.

He increased his already impressive height with a pair of black boots with heels and hid his eyes behind small black sunglasses.

Khloé and the professional basketball player began meeting in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018.

However, the athlete became the subject of controversy when it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to his partner the following year.

The two remained estranged until 2020, when they went into quarantine together at the start of the global pandemic.

After spending much of their time together, the couple has rekindled their former romance.

Khloé and Tristan split for the second time last June as more reports of the latter’s infidelity were revealed to the public.

It was later revealed that the two were planning to welcome another child into their lives last July.

At the time, this was confirmed by People that the couple’s baby would be delivered via a surrogate mother.

A representative of the pair added that “Khloe the extraordinary surrogate is incredibly grateful for such a beautiful blessing.”

The couple went on to reveal that their baby boy was born last month.