Khloe Kardashian reveals she had a TUMOR removed from her face after being ‘predisposed to melanoma’

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that a tumor has been removed from her face.

The 38-year-old shared details about the health scare on Tuesday, revealing that she was urged by doctors to undergo “immediate surgery” after finally having a lingering bump on her cheek checked.

Fortunately, Khloe, who is considered to be prone to melanoma, was happy to report that her surgeon “was able to get everything” and her margins now appear “clear.”

The reality star felt compelled to finally share her story after speculation about the “ever-evolving bandage” on her cheek.

Khloe initially brushed off the stain like a pimple until she noticed it wasn’t going anywhere after it sat on her cheek for seven months.

“I’ve seen countless stories about the ever-changing bandage on my face, and some of you may be wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as small as a pimple, I decided to have a biopsy done 7 months after I realized it wasn’t a pimple.

“Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was performed by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they both saw was incredibly rare for someone my age.

“A few days later I was told I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my family and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills, who I knew would take incredible care of my face.

“I am grateful to share that Dr. Fischer @garthfishermd has been able to get it all – all my margins seem clear and now we are on our way to the healing process. So here we are… you keep seeing my bandages and if I may you will probably see a scar (and a nick in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fantastic I like these face bandages looks like (heart emojis).

She followed it up with a video of her showing the bandage as the song played “Too Sexy.”

“I hope you enjoy how fantastic I am showing these face bandages,” she wrote.

“PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked regularly and regularly.

“When I was 19 I had melanoma on my back, and I had to have surgery to remove that too, so I’m predisposed to melanoma. Even the ones that aren’t, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every day, religiously, so no one is exempt from these things. Take this seriously and do regular self-examinations and your annual checkups.

‘Thank you to my wonderful doctors!! Garth, I am so grateful to you!! I know how deep you didn’t want to cut my face, but you did it to protect me. I trust you with everything and I am so thankful we noticed this early. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people are not as lucky as I am and I am eternally grateful and grateful.”

She concluded her message with the quote: ‘Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be nice because you have no idea what they’re going through.’