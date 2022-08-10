Khloe Kardashian panics over Blac Chyna defamation lawsuit in season two trailer for Hulu series

Khloe Kardashian admitted she was panicking over Blac Chyna’s libel case in a new trailer for The Kardashians.

Season two of the family’s hit series returns to Hulu on September 22, with a new trailer promising there won’t be a lack of drama.

The latest preview started with Khloe, 38, looking awkward as she chatted with sister Kim, 41, about Chyna’s $180 million lawsuit, in which she accused the Kardashian-Jenner family. from making statements that slander her reputation and plans to have her TV show Rob and Chyna shut down.

“We leave our fate in the hands of random people. What if they hate us?’ Khloe anxiously asked Kim in the clip as she pondered whether a jury of their peers would open them up to a massive loss.

During the conversation, the sisters looked as glamorous as ever, with Kim rocking a flame-embroidered dress while Khloe donned a black turtleneck sweater as they dined together.

The trial lasted nearly two weeks earlier this year and eventually Chyna, who shares daughter Dream, five, with ex Rob Kardashian, lost the case on May 2.

The jury ruled that while it did not fully exonerate the billionaire clan from any wrongdoing, Chyna, 33, was awarded no damages at all.

Elsewhere in the teaser trailer, Kourtney Kardashian gushed about her relationship with husband Travis Barker.

“It’s so beautiful to be able to live like no one else is watching,” the mother of three told cameras before sharing a passionate hug with her husband.

Kim then told her sisters that she “needs a mother’s night out,” to which Khloe, who was seen sipping a Red Bull, replied, “I’m excited to dance.”

When she first appeared in the trailer, Kendall was seen on the couch before gushing, “I love it.”

The 26-year-old Vogue cover girl gave her younger sister Kylie a high five as they sat on the couch before images of her on a catwalk were shown.

In the closing seconds, Kim saw her eldest daughter North, nine, say she has “no idea” how iconic it is for getting supermodels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel for a Skims campaign.

Just last month, a separate preview for the second season of The Kardashians hinted at a mysterious medical problem in the family.

About a minute into the trailer, Khloe told her mom she doesn’t “know what’s going on with her.”

Kris, 66, said in a talking head to the camera, “I can’t tell my kids I’m scared. They have enough problems. They don’t have to worry about Mama.’

Photos of Kris lying in the hospital bed intertwined with the talking head clips and Khloe’s comments to her mom.

Kris’ partner Corey Gamble, 41, leaned over the edge of her bed and held his significant other as she lay back in bed.

Another recent clip showed the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul introducing her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, to a hotel meeting after the Met Gala.

While Pete was talking to Kim’s sister Khloe, the mother of four asked him, “Honey, do you want to shower with me real quick?”

The former Saturday Night Live star hilariously dropped everything he had in his hands and ran straight to the bathroom when the teaser ended.

Although they were dating on Hulu for most of The Kardashians’ first season, he was never seen despite being heard on the phone or even off camera a few times.

Kim and Pete, who broke up last week, began dating after they shared an on-screen kiss during her Saturday Night Live hosting appearance in October 2021.

Unwell: Last month, a separate preview for season two of The Kardashians hinted at a mysterious medical problem in the family, with Kris Jenner seen in a hospital bed