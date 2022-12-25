Khloe Kardashian matches in red with daughter True, four, at family Christmas Eve party

Khloe Kardashian matched outfits with her sweet four-year-old daughter True at her family’s lavish Christmas party.

Though traditionally hosted by family matriarch Kris Jenner, in recent years the party has fallen into the hands of her various daughters.

This year, Kourtney Kardashian threw the bash with her new husband Travis Barker, who rose to fame as the drummer for Blink-182.

Khloe decked herself and True out in complementary scarlet ensembles that perfectly complement both the Christmas season and the surrounding decor.

She filmed a charming selfie video in which she held her daughter close and cooed, “Here’s my girl,” before kissing the sky.

Another of her videos showed True jumping up and down during the party with a small bow in her hair to match her dress.

Her social media posts have shed some light on the sensational luxury laid out for the partygoers’ enjoyment.

Guests enter through a series of cavernous corridors lined with crimson Christmas trees and adorned with lavishly designed rugs.

The baroque display includes shadowy mood lighting, a roaring fire and echoing Christmas standards playing in the background.

Then guests enter a gigantic ballroom where piles of seasonal candies await them and plush armchairs have been set up for them to plop down in comfort.

The tables are decorated with seasonal accessories, including gingerbread houses, nutcrackers and Santas.

Gentlemen in black uniforms and ties were set up outside with trays of cocktails to help get the festivities in full swing.

In one of her Insta Stories videos, Khloe held up a little Santa figurine and joked that it was “in honor of my mama” at the party.

“Guys I’m first here because I was so excited,” wrote Khloe, who shares True and a baby boy with her serially unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson.

She later posted a heartbreaking video of her sister Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North, eight, singing a duet with none other than Sia.

Dressed in a costume reminiscent of a Russian Snow Maiden, Sia performed a karaoke rendition of her own single Snowman with North.

This year’s party was the work of top-notch event planner Mindy Weiss, who’s also the woman behind the stunningly elaborate StormiWorld birthday carnivals Kylie Jenner has a habit of throwing for her daughter Stormi, four.

