Khloe Kardashian looks unrecognizable as she rocks mermaid hair in bts snap on Instagram

She got a buzz on social media after being seen this weekend during Milan Fashion Week chatting with Italian hunk Michele Morrone.

And on Monday morning, Khloe wowed Kardashian in two snaps hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons shared while he was in the Italian city, looking unrecognizable in both.

The mum of two, 38, rocked mermaid hair with bold brows and brown nude lips, opting for smokey eye makeup.

Strikingly, she got social media buzzing after seeing Italian hunk Michele Morrone during Milan Fashion Week this weekend. And on Monday morning, Khloe wowed Kardashian in two snaps hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons shared while he was in the Italian city, looking unrecognizable in both.

The beautiful star wore long flowing hair, parted in the middle and loose around her; she had brown glossy lipstick with pink shimmery eye makeup.

She wore a white robe with only her diamond cross around her neck in the glamorous selfie.

Khloe posted the image and a second on Monday — both on Andrew’s Instagram.

In the second image, Khloe was snapped looking at the mirror during her glam session.

Delightful: The mum of two, 38, rocked mermaid hair with bold brows and brown nude lips, opting for smokey eye makeup

Andrew also posted a video of Khloe posing in the mirror on his Instagram, looking as sultry as ever.

The snaps come just days after Khloe sent fans into a frenzy after she was pictured socializing with Italian hunk actor Michele Morrone at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.

Michele, who stars as mob man Don Mossimo Torricelli in the sizzling Netflix movies 365 Days.

Wow: Andrew also posted a video of Khloe posing in the mirror on his Instagram, looking as sultry as ever

Chemistry: The photos come just days after Khloe sent fans into a frenzy after she was pictured socializing with Italian hunk actor Michele Morrone at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week

Khloe leaned against his body as he held her close in the sultry image, which he posted to his Instagram stories.

Khloe wowed in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with diamond-encrusted accents around her torso and waist.

Michele, 31, chose a copper-colored satin shirt with crocodile leather pants.

The duo was also spotted at the after party, much to the delight of their fans.

Could be a nice couple! The duo was also spotted at the afterparty, much to the delight of their fans

Last week, season two of the Kardashians premiered on Hulu, with Khloe speaking out about love rat Tristan.

During the episode, Khloe welcomed her second child – a son – via a surrogate – with Tristan not in the delivery room.

In the episode, Khloe said a “dark cloud loomed” after it was revealed that he cheated on her again and fathered another child with a Houston-based trainer named Maralee Nichols.

Kim joined Khloe, 38, in the delivery room for the birth of her second child; Khloe shares her son and daughter True, four, with Tristan, 31.

Co-parenting: During the episode, Khloe didn’t welcome her second child – a son – via a surrogate – with love rate Tristan Thompson into the delivery room

Aunt: On Monday, Khloe shared a series of clips while she was with niece Chicago, four

Rest: She Revealed That Jet Lag Started Playing

Good times: Khloe captioned another clip, noting that Chicago chose the filter